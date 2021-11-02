CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

On the hunt for a home in Oxford? These houses are on the market

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 5 days ago

(Oxford, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oxford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhRfP_0ckJbjU400

268 Deer Chase Lane, Henderson, 27537

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1995

3 BR/ 2 Bath Home on 1.32 acre lot. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Clean. A must see! Buy cheaper than rent!

For open house information, contact James Hutson, Ninja Realty at 252-915-2311

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2414809)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3RIR_0ckJbjU400

211 Wilson Town Road, Stovall, 27582

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,173 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautiful Ranch feat. Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops & All New Stainless Steel Appliances! Enjoy desirable Open Floor Plan between Kitchen, Dining, & Living Room! Separate Family Room connects to Foyer! Large Owner Suite w/ His and Hers Private Bathrooms! Hardwoods Throughout Home! Enclosed Porch, perfect for home office or soaking up the sunshine! Enjoy the outdoors w/ large Covered Back Deck overlooking backyard of 1 Acre Lot! Detached Garage w/ 2 Carports, perfect for car lovers!

For open house information, contact Ida Terbet, Howard Perry & Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2411849)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxwlI_0ckJbjU400

7534 Hicksboro Road, Oxford, 27565

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Farm | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1973

LOOKING FOR COUNTRY LIVING convenient to KERR LAKE? Don't miss this 7.62 ACRE PARCEL with both open and wooded areas. Has brick rancher with attached carport and basement offering living-dining combo, updated kitchen that opens to den with fireplace,3-BR's, and 2-bths. Shade trees in rear. Detached workshop. Room for a few horses, farm animals, or building your business or hobby workshop. Conveniently located to Henderson, Oxford and Clarksville, VA.. No HOA or deed restrictions.

For open house information, contact Faye Guin, Century 21 Country Knolls Rty at 252-438-2774

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-128683)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zSMM_0ckJbjU400

3685 Chewning Road, Oxford, 27565

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Come and see this beautiful well maintained ranch in Oxford with two car garage. Front porch gives plenty of room to relax and enjoy country living but still minutes from downtown Oxford. Large corner lot is beautifully landscaped and level , with shed for storage . Large deck right off the kitchen area for easy entertaining overlooks the gorgeous backyard. Unfinished attic for lots of storage or it could easily be finished to obtain more heated and cooled area if needed later . All appliances convey .

For open house information, contact Ellen Padgett, A New Day Realty, LLC at 704-490-5554

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2415194)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#New Day#Hobby Workshop#Country Living#Farm Animals#Ninja Realty#Kerr Lake#Hoa
Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
163
Followers
468
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy