On the hunt for a home in Oxford? These houses are on the market

(Oxford, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oxford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

268 Deer Chase Lane, Henderson, 27537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1995

3 BR/ 2 Bath Home on 1.32 acre lot. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Clean. A must see! Buy cheaper than rent!

For open house information, contact James Hutson, Ninja Realty at 252-915-2311

211 Wilson Town Road, Stovall, 27582 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,173 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautiful Ranch feat. Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops & All New Stainless Steel Appliances! Enjoy desirable Open Floor Plan between Kitchen, Dining, & Living Room! Separate Family Room connects to Foyer! Large Owner Suite w/ His and Hers Private Bathrooms! Hardwoods Throughout Home! Enclosed Porch, perfect for home office or soaking up the sunshine! Enjoy the outdoors w/ large Covered Back Deck overlooking backyard of 1 Acre Lot! Detached Garage w/ 2 Carports, perfect for car lovers!

For open house information, contact Ida Terbet, Howard Perry & Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200

7534 Hicksboro Road, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Farm | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1973

LOOKING FOR COUNTRY LIVING convenient to KERR LAKE? Don't miss this 7.62 ACRE PARCEL with both open and wooded areas. Has brick rancher with attached carport and basement offering living-dining combo, updated kitchen that opens to den with fireplace,3-BR's, and 2-bths. Shade trees in rear. Detached workshop. Room for a few horses, farm animals, or building your business or hobby workshop. Conveniently located to Henderson, Oxford and Clarksville, VA.. No HOA or deed restrictions.

For open house information, contact Faye Guin, Century 21 Country Knolls Rty at 252-438-2774

3685 Chewning Road, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Come and see this beautiful well maintained ranch in Oxford with two car garage. Front porch gives plenty of room to relax and enjoy country living but still minutes from downtown Oxford. Large corner lot is beautifully landscaped and level , with shed for storage . Large deck right off the kitchen area for easy entertaining overlooks the gorgeous backyard. Unfinished attic for lots of storage or it could easily be finished to obtain more heated and cooled area if needed later . All appliances convey .

For open house information, contact Ellen Padgett, A New Day Realty, LLC at 704-490-5554