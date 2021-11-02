CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK PM Johnson: COP26 has made some progress, but be wary of false hope

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJpk7_0ckJbibL00

GLASGOW (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was important to guard against false hope at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, but some progress had been made during the opening days.

“We must take care to guard against false hope and not to think in any way that the job is done, because it is not - there is still a very long way to go,” Johnson told a news conference.

“But all that being said, I am cautiously optimistic.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK PM Johnson: COP26 outcome is in the balance

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The outcome of the COP26 United Nations climate conference is in the balance, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, describing the summit as both important for the planet and a very difficult negotiation. “COP26 is both unbelievably important for our planet, but also...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says French threats over fishing licences unjustified

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats in an escalating row with Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences were “completely unjustified”. “The prime minister also raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in...
U.K.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Plan for UK coal mine brings hope to some, horror to others

WHITEHAVEN, England — (AP) — In the patchwork of hills, lakes and sea that make up England’s northwest corner, most people see beauty. Dave Cradduck sees broken dreams. The coal mine where the 74-year-old once worked has long closed. The chemical factory that employed thousands is gone. The nuclear power plant is being decommissioned.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK says PM Johnson and France's Macron to meet on sidelines of G20

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have a “brush by” meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, his spokesman said, as the two sides remained locked in a standoff over fishing. “We are expecting the...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK PM Johnson discusses Afghanistan, Iran with Russian President Putin

London [UK], October 25 (ANI): Ahead of the COP26 Summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin on Monday and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and issues regarding the Taliban's "behaviour" in the country. "The leaders also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Hope#Uk#British#United Nations
wkzo.com

Chances of COP26 success about 6/10, UK PM Johnson says

ROME (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he estimated the chances of a successful outcome to the United Nations COP26 climate change summit at about six out of 10. Britain hopes the summit in Glasgow, which begins on Oct. 31, will adopt plans to help move...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Stand by for the ‘blame game’ if Cop26 doesn’t go as hoped for Boris Johnson

What a difference four weeks makes. When Boris Johnson addressed the UN general assembly in New York last month, he described the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow as “the turning point for humanity” when the world must limit the rise in temperature to 1.5C. As 25,000 people from 197 countries,...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

PM calls for rapid progress to be made on finding NI Protocol solution

Boris Johnson made the comments during bilateral talks with the EU’s top official in Rome. “Real progress must be achieved soon” in the negotiations to find a solution to the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, Boris Johnson has told the European Union’s top official. Downing Street said the Prime...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth Is on 'Very Good Form', UK PM Johnson Says

ROME (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who has been advised by doctors to rest and avoid official visits for at least the next two weeks, is on very good form, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after speaking to the 95-year-old monarch this week. There has been concern over the health...
U.K.
spectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: UK's Johnson 'cautiously optimistic' about COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cautioned against getting “caught up in a mood of exaggerated enthusiasm,” but he hailed the progress made as world leaders gathered at the U.N. climate summit. Johnson and scores of other leaders were preparing to head home from the COP26 conference...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

UK's Johnson says "the whole thing" fails on climate if COP26 flops

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday global efforts to tackle climate change, which go back decades, would fail if the United Nations negotiations in Glasgow were not successful. "The countries most responsible for historic and present-day emissions are not yet doing their fair...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

UK's Johnson pressed Indian PM for ambitious emissions reduction plan

GLASGOW (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed India to submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26 during a meeting on Monday, Johnson’s office said in a statement. The meeting took place before Modi announced new climate targets at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. The statement...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

UK working to help the people of Afghanistan - PM Johnson

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain is working with United Nations agencies and others to do everything it can to help the people of Afghanistan but cannot write a blank cheque to the Taliban, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "We must do everything we can also to mitigate...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK to provide additional 1.3 billion USD in climate financing: PM Johnson

London [UK], November 1 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to pledge one billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in climate finance at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. "We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson attempt to rewrite sleaze rules ‘designed to avoid flat inquiry’

Boris Johnson has been accused of launching his abortive bid to rewrite the rulebook on parliamentary standards in order to fend off a potential sleaze inquiry into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Labour MP Margaret Hodge told The Independent that the “only logical explanation” for the PM’s politically disastrous decision to try to save Owen Paterson from sanction for paid lobbying was that he was concerned about possible investigations by standards commissioner Kathryn Stone into his own behaviour and that of other leading Tories.In a letter to Dame Margaret - seen by The Independent - Ms Stone confirmed...
POLITICS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

UK defends PM's plan to jet out of COP26

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly back to London from Glasgow rather than taking the train, Downing Street said Monday hours after he chided world leaders for not doing more on climate change. Aviation — especially the private kind — is a bete noire of the environmental lobby as it...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy