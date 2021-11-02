CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these Keene condominiums on the market now

(KEENE, NH) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Keene’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

23 West Street, Swanzey, 03446

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This stand alone house was recently renovated to be low maintenance, and highly energy efficient. New roof, windows, insulation and many other recent improvements. Beautiful new kitchen! Open concept lower level with lovely floors throughout. Fenced back yard and in a convenient location close to Keene! The private driveway is off West St and is part of the new Cherry Tree condo developement. Showings begin Saturday 10/2/21

For open house information, contact Ryan Goodell, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149292146)

7 Cherry Tree Lane, Swanzey, 03446

2 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Condominium | 748 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction and ready for immediate occupancy! Well built, duplex style condos. High cathedral ceilings give these units a grand feeling, lots of natural light, custom kitchen with quality materials & master suite. Convenient location just munutes to Keene and close to shopping, restaraunts and all the ammenities the area and community has to offer. Other models and floorplans to choose from. 1st floor bedroom and still time to choose your colors, cabinetry, etc.,

For open house information, contact Ryan Goodell, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-145198308)

7 Emerald Street, Keene, 03431

3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,058 Square Feet | Built in 1880

LAST 2 BEDROOM UNIT! 8 new condominiums in the heart of downtown Keene! High ceiling, loft style condominiums built to a high standard with exposed brick walls and duct work. Just feet from Main Street, enjoy a modern lifestyle, walking distance to restaurants, theater, the COOP, rail trail, Keene State College, shopping and much more! All units are single floor with central air, large windows, modern kitchens and 2 designated parking spots. The building is secure, has elevator access and on-site laundry. There are Six 2 bedroom and two 3 bedroom units. Don’t miss this unique opportunity!

For open house information, contact Robert Inman, RE/MAX Town & Country at 603-357-4100

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4857512)

810 Court Street, Keene, 03431

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Condominium | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Outstanding condo that has been beautifully renovated. MOVE IN READY! All new kitchen appliances, new ceramic tile flooring in kitchen/dining room, new granite countertops, plush new carpets in bedrooms, new vanity, and the list goes on! Ample bedrooms w/large closets. Large basement for additional storage! Enjoy pool, tennis court and playground. Nice location in complex. Easy living. Convenient location.

For open house information, contact Isabella Luhrs, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149795851)

#Condominiums#Restaurants#Urban Living#Nh#Coop#Keene State College
