Greenwood, MS

Single-family homes for sale in Greenwood

Greenwood News Beat
 5 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Greenwood area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Greenwood area:

522 Bell Avenue, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,767 Square Feet | Built in 1920

A perfectly delightful classic cottage with large front porch and white columns on a corner lot in NE Greenwood. Enjoy the wonderful features of an older home, featuring an eat-in country kitchen, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, large formal dining room, living room with fireplace , while having the benefit of central a/c and heat and the low maintenance of vinyl siding and vinyl double pane windows with screens. The studio, workshop in garage, covered porches and patio in the lush backyard are an artist’s haven.

For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved.

406 Baird Street, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1960

With updates throughout and a backyard/patio area perfect for entertaining, this four bedroom home is a must see! Call me today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Karlie Morgan, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved.

1306 Poplar, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,157 Square Feet | Built in 1960

If you are looking for a spacious traditional style home this is it!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a large family room with built-ins a gas log fireplace, and vaulted ceilings, dining room, nice office, laundry room, wood floors, spacious master bedroom with his and her closets and a fantastic bath. For him there is a large fenced in back yard, patio and a great shop!!

For open house information, contact Mel Harris, E & H Realty at 662-453-1911

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved.

1209 Strong Avenue, Greenwood, 38930

2 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Spacious 2 or 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with large living room and formal dining room. Nice hardwood floors, great condition with covered parking in rear. Great location...close to school, shopping and medical center.

For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved.

ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

