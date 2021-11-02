Check out these houses for sale in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Athens area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

128 Hilltop Drive, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Tastefully updated home just minutes from Athens City. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of the updates include new wiring ,new master bath and new guest bath took completely down to the studs, new laundry room, some new doors, new CPVC 1" plumbing, new kitchen flooring, new cabinet tops, new back deck with 2x10 floor joist and 6x6 post..back yard area is fenced in for your pets..Hardwood floor in living area.. Stainless steel appliances..New Hvac in 2020..New roof in 2020..High Speed internet available. New survey..Call today.

1201 Jones St, Athens, 37303 4 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath on a corner lot close to Ingleside School. Freshly painted with a brand new roof, gutters and HVAC as well. Bathroom has been completely redone including new pex plumbing and vanity with easy close drawers. Enjoy entertaining around the stately wood burning fireplace in the living room. Home also has a screened in porch great for sipping coffee early in the morning. There are 2 driveways for plenty of parking space as well. Call to schedule your showing today!

428 County Road 675, Riceville, 37303 4 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great 4 bedroom/2 bath in a country setting yet minutes from town. 2 car attached garage. Open kitchen with stainless appliances. Large laundry room. Pretty hardwood flooring. Enjoy entertaining on the covered back porch. All this on over an acre. Come and look before this property is gone.

1510 Adams Street, Athens, 37303 2 Beds 1 Bath | $23,000 | Single Family Residence | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Investor property.. sold as is.. cash onlythe house next to it is also for sale and has an over sized lot. All three lots together would make a great investment property.This home was tagged by the city because of the outside condition. Contact city for more information on how to bring this house up to code.

