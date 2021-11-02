CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

House-hunt Brownwood: What’s on the market

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Looking for a house in Brownwood? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Brownwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oecHY_0ckJbcIz00

4329 Morton Lane, Early, 76802

2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Great opportunity to convert to residential property! This 1500 Sq ft building was recently used as a church. With tall vaulted ceilings and no interior load-bearing walls, you can add walls and turn this property into a really nice 1500 sq ft home! Built in 2008, this building still feels nice and new! The property itself sits on a corner lot that is just under a half acre just outside of the city limits. If interested in a tour please give us a call!

For open house information, contact Marc Followwell, Keller Williams Realty at 325-510-0444

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14674663)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331OuY_0ckJbcIz00

1220 Phillips Drive, Brownwood, 76801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in None

HIGHEST & BEST OFFERS DUE 9AM ON 11-01. Completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home within walking distance to Woodland Heights on a HUGE TRIPLE LOT, .623 acres! Beautiful Oak trees cover this park like property! It even has a treehouse with a fairytale path that the littles in your life will think is magical! SS appliances & a large custom island that give the kitchen & living room an open & modern feel. Low maintenance metal roof, All new energy efficient gas HVAC installed in 2019! Updated electrical & plumbing. Master suite features jetted tub & dual sinks. 2nd living room perfect for work from home office or schoolroom for remote learning! New covered patio in back & deck in front. Additional storage in garage.

For open house information, contact Abby Selman, RE/MAX First Realty III at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14697992)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqUpq_0ckJbcIz00

4414 Delwood Drive, Brownwood, 76801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,227 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 bed 2 bath brick house with 2 spacious living areas and open concept kitchen plus a small bonus room for an office or craft room. Off-street covered parking around the rear of the house. The spacious backyard has 2 locking storage sheds, mostly privacy fenced with plenty of room for pets, entertaining, or relaxing. Call to make an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Cathryn Davis, Ann Jones Real Estate at 325-646-1500

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14684162)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnMmq_0ckJbcIz00

1314 Sherry Lane, Early, 76802

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1980

PERFECT STARTER HOME! Check out this 3 bed 2 bath home located in Early ISD. This place has been completely updated with beautiful laminate flooring, newer cabinets, and granite countertops! Master Bedroom features plenty of space and the master bathroom has its own walk-in shower. Enjoy the backyard with privacy with a nice wood fence. This home also features a 2 car garage. This home features low maintenance items sure to please a homeowner like a brick exterior as well as a metal roof. Call today to schedule a private tour.

For open house information, contact Marc Followwell, Keller Williams Realty at 325-510-0444

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14681007)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Pets#House#Keller Williams Realty#Ss Appliances
Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood, TX
220
Followers
533
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy