House-hunt Brownwood: What’s on the market

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Looking for a house in Brownwood? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Brownwood area:

4329 Morton Lane, Early, 76802 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Great opportunity to convert to residential property! This 1500 Sq ft building was recently used as a church. With tall vaulted ceilings and no interior load-bearing walls, you can add walls and turn this property into a really nice 1500 sq ft home! Built in 2008, this building still feels nice and new! The property itself sits on a corner lot that is just under a half acre just outside of the city limits. If interested in a tour please give us a call!

For open house information, contact Marc Followwell, Keller Williams Realty at 325-510-0444

1220 Phillips Drive, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in None

HIGHEST & BEST OFFERS DUE 9AM ON 11-01. Completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home within walking distance to Woodland Heights on a HUGE TRIPLE LOT, .623 acres! Beautiful Oak trees cover this park like property! It even has a treehouse with a fairytale path that the littles in your life will think is magical! SS appliances & a large custom island that give the kitchen & living room an open & modern feel. Low maintenance metal roof, All new energy efficient gas HVAC installed in 2019! Updated electrical & plumbing. Master suite features jetted tub & dual sinks. 2nd living room perfect for work from home office or schoolroom for remote learning! New covered patio in back & deck in front. Additional storage in garage.

For open house information, contact Abby Selman, RE/MAX First Realty III at 940-665-0376

4414 Delwood Drive, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,227 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 bed 2 bath brick house with 2 spacious living areas and open concept kitchen plus a small bonus room for an office or craft room. Off-street covered parking around the rear of the house. The spacious backyard has 2 locking storage sheds, mostly privacy fenced with plenty of room for pets, entertaining, or relaxing. Call to make an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Cathryn Davis, Ann Jones Real Estate at 325-646-1500

1314 Sherry Lane, Early, 76802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1980

PERFECT STARTER HOME! Check out this 3 bed 2 bath home located in Early ISD. This place has been completely updated with beautiful laminate flooring, newer cabinets, and granite countertops! Master Bedroom features plenty of space and the master bathroom has its own walk-in shower. Enjoy the backyard with privacy with a nice wood fence. This home also features a 2 car garage. This home features low maintenance items sure to please a homeowner like a brick exterior as well as a metal roof. Call today to schedule a private tour.

For open house information, contact Marc Followwell, Keller Williams Realty at 325-510-0444