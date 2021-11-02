Top homes for sale in Gainesville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Gainesville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gainesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

490 Fm 1630, Gainesville, 76240

5 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,688 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Don't postpone happiness waiting for the right place! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 baths on 5 acres is for you! Here's your chance to move out and have a little land where fresh air abounds, great sunsets & sunrises, running room for the kids, gorgeous outdoor living area with pool & hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and shop for Dad. Mom you will LOVE this family home. Less than 5 minutes from town, paved road. Features 2 living areas, wet bar, HUGE master bedroom, jack & jill bedrooms, walk in closets. Bring your animals-horses welcome. Aerobic septic 1 yr old, deep water well 2021. Privacy fence & pool approx. 5 yrs old.

For open house information, contact Rita Greer, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

2025 Cypress Street, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful well maintained brick home in an established neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has gorgeous curb appeal framed by mature trees. Gas log fireplace, 2 living areas and 2 dining areas to accommodate those special gatherings. Great closets and storage throughout, natural gas heat, newer windows and flooring, new roof on home and out buildings, rear parking with gate, area for RV or boat, 2 story storage building, fantastic shop plus a 2 car garage! No HOA!

For open house information, contact CHERYL POLK, THE REAL ESTATE COMPANY at 940-668-8523

136 Cr 466, Gainesville, 76240

4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,066 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Court Ordered Online Auction. Custom built by David Hermes. Sold subject to a Minimum Bid of $250,000.00. Home features four bedrooms with a bonus room on the 2nd floor. There are two full baths & one-half bath. Custom cabinets crafted by The Wood Shed. Enjoy an oversized backyard with an in-ground swimming pool and spa. Behind the home is a 30' X 40' commercial shop building with 1 drive-in overhead door, concrete flooring, electricity and water. The property is fully fenced with trees and is situated near many community amenities while at the same time a true oasis for you to enjoy either as a full or part-time private retreat away from the big city. Sale is subject to court approval. Renee Jones Receiver.

For open house information, contact Michael Fine Fine and Company, LLC

1401 Truelove Street, Gainesville, 76240

2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,059 Square Feet | Built in 1940

2 bedroom 2 bath home in Gainesville, Cooke County, Texas. Great starter home or investment property. This home sits on a spacious corner lot with plenty of room. Large backyard for kids to play or to entertain. Large 2 car garage that can also be used as a shop. With 2 water heaters you don't have to worry about running out of hot water!!

For open house information, contact Mike Morris, Mossy Oak Properties of Texas- Cross Timbers Land at 940-390-0081

