During the last three years, Zillow made a big bet on its bots: It poured more than $1 billion into Zillow Offers, its tech-enabled home-buying program, banking that it could generate big profits by using an algorithm to buy up thousands of houses per month, do some light renovations, and flip them. But it turns out flipping homes this way isn’t the most stable business model in the world, especially when you’re mass buying properties during a housing boom. Now the company is shutting down its iBuying program and laying off 25 percent of its staff, among them the bots that overpaid for thousands of houses this summer.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO