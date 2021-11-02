Check out these homes for sale in Sonora now

(Sonora, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sonora than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

19901 Middle Camp Sugarpine Road, Twain Harte, 95383 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1962

BRAND NEW TO MARKET!! Perfect little single story cabin on flat lot with level parking! Loads of potential here with high, open beam ceilings and rustic charm. Excellent location right off highway 108. Roads are plowed early in the winter with easy access. Large detached garage with plenty of room for storage or workshop. Living room / dining room combo with cozy wood burning fireplace/stove. Circular driveway. Walk to Alicia's Sugar Shack in the morning for a fresh cup of coffee! Wonderful community. Great value.

20065 High Meadow Dr., Sonora, 95370 4 Beds 4 Baths | $999,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,785 Square Feet | Built in 1978

COUNTRY TUDOR ESTATE in the desirable Quail Ridge Ranches. Just over 4.5 acres this property offers an established setting with an in-ground pool, lush lawns, fruit trees, a rose garden and ready to go vegetable garden. The terrain is nearly all level making every part of this property easily accessible and fully usable. In addition to the established landscape is a complete HORSE SETUP with a barn, round corral, riding arena and vinyl fenced pastures. A grand entry features a covered patio to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The interior of the home is formal yet functional with custom elements throughout. Cooking will be enjoyable here with the brick accented range, coffee/wet bar, pantry cabinet, double ovens and a poolside view. A quaint breakfast nook sits off the kitchen taking advantage of the morning sun. The conventional living room offers open beam ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and custom book shelving creating a perfect reading room. For more formal lounging you can find the family room at the front complete with wood burning fireplace as well. The formal dining room sits near the far corner with pasture views. Additional storage for dry goods and a second refrigerator can be found off the kitchen hallway next to the half bathroom. A true master suite is on the main level on the North end of the home offering a den and office with access to the backyard. The master bathroom has dual vanities and closets plus a separate soaking tub and stall shower. Finishing out the main level are 2 more bedrooms, full bathroom and a laundry room complete with a sink, folding counter and built in ironing board. BONUS loft upstairs with a wet bar, private balcony overlooking the pool and a full guest suite with a private bathroom. Complete privacy in your backyard to enjoy the pool and spa or relax on the patio. The established rose garden will provide years of enjoyment as well as all the fresh fruit for picking. Pristine detached barn on a slab with 3 stalls, tack room, hay storage and paddocks. Property is serviced by a private well, public sewer system and offers a backup generator. This location is desired for the close 5 minute proximity to downtown Sonora, hospitals, parks and general shopping. A rural setting surrounded by similar properties, this has been an area of attraction for many to enjoy walking given the gentle surrounding terrain.

22524 Golf Club, Twain Harte, 95383 3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,127 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Location, Location, Location! ACTIVE TWAIN HARTE LAKE MEMBERSHIP- ONLY STEPS FROM THE LAKE yet hidden in the woods. One of the original Twain Harte Charmers that has been updated through the years with a new foundation, new decks, new heating/air conditioning, remodeled bathrooms, 50 gallon water heater, new washer, oven and refrigerator, and fireplace insert with blower. HIGH SPEED INTERNET available here so you can work from your 'home away from home' year round. This cabin has a great rental rating and can sleep 10 PLUS the newer couch has a hide-a-bed. AMPLE OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT SPACES ON THE 3 DECKS, plus a quiet backyard that is adjacent to 25 wooded acres. Enjoy the big screen projector in the cozy living room. Tons of firewood will stay. This cabin is furnished and waiting for you! There is a storage garage under cabin for all of your tools and toys. This area has so many fun amenities to offer including a park, tennis courts, baseball diamond, community garden area, bocce ball courts, mini golf, public pool, and great shopping and restaurants. Greater area attractions include Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, Pinecrest Lake, Hiking, Fishing and Biking Trails... plus so much more! Come make some happy memories today!

22148 Crystal Falls Dr. West, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,972 Square Feet | Built in 1978

You won't believe that one property has all of this to offer. Let's start with one of the best Views of Crystal Falls (250 to 300 ft. tall) in the entire area. Sit in your Hot Tub on the Trex deck of the Main House and gaze at the Falls, which are spectacular in the Winter and Spring, all year round. Besides the Main House, which has 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, and a large Living Room, Dining and Kitchen area, this 1.15 Acre Parcel has a large Shop with a 1/2 Bath and a 600 sf Guest House above it (Great Air B & B potential, as it is not in a subdivision) with a separate Bedroom and Bathroom. Behind the Shop is a large Greenhouse with Raised Beds, an extensive irrigation system on timers for the inside and outside beds, automatic fans, vents and swamp cooler, and lighting, as well as a Composter. The parcel is extensively well paved with driveways connecting all the structures and the large R.V. Parking area. The home has recently been painted inside and out and a new FAU/C unit was recently installed. The Main House and the Guest House both had 45 Year Roofs installed 15 Years ago. The Main House features Hardwood Flooring in the Entry, the Dining Area, the Kitchen, and one Bedroom, Tile Flooring in the Hallway and both Bathrooms, Tile Wainscot in the Guest Bathroom, newer carpet in the Living Room and two Bedrooms, a Wood Stove and Built-In Cabinets in the Living Room, a small Balcony off of the Master Bedroom, and Granite Tile Counter Tops and Backsplashes, a large Butcher Block Island and built-in Appliances, including a Commercial Grade Cooktop, in the Kitchen. The Guest house features Hardwood Flooring, a Ceramic Propane Free-Standing Fireplace, a Skylight and a Ceiling Fan in the Main Living Area, Hardwood Flooring in the Bedroom, a Kitchenette with a Wine Fridge and a Microwave, and Tile Flooring and Wainscot, as well as a Pedestal Sink in the Bathroom. The Shop has a 1/2 Bath and a Laundry Area, extensive storage closets and work benches, and a room that the owner built inside of it for an Art Studio. This room is built with non-load-bearing walls, and could easily be removed to restore the original Shop area. Please see Video Tour.

