Marshfield, WI

House-hunt Marshfield: What’s on the market

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 5 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Looking for a house in Marshfield? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Marshfield listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQY4p_0ckJbV4m00

W3960 Granton Road, Granton, 54436

3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in None

Country Brick Farm House nestled on 1.5 acres between Neillsville and Granton on a paved road for convenience. This home features an updated kitchen, a main floor laundry room as well as a main floor bedroom. There is a formal dining room and front and rear enclosed porches. Fuel oil forced air furnace for the heat source and central air conditioning for cooling. Nice 2 car attached garage with a storage loft and spacious workshop area. A private well and septic system serves the home. Roof was recently replaced. Call today to make your move to the Country! HUD Case #_581-307477_. Property is HUD-owned, offered “As-Is” w/o repairs or warranties. All offers to be submitted toHudHomeStore.com .

For open house information, contact JENNIFER ELMHORST, COLDWELL BANKER BRENIZER at 715-387-8414

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYeIC_0ckJbV4m00

8565 County Road N, Marshfield, 54449

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on 22.77 acres mol is waiting for you to call it home. This large open concept home features hardwood floors through out. The basement is plumbed for a 3rd bath with a shower already installed. Properties has a loafing shed with automatic waterers. Home has fenced in pasture as well as a fenced in back yard and wait until you see all the room to store your toys. With an attached 2 car garage as well as a detached heated and insulated 2 car garage there is always room for more. Home has a walk out basement and large deck. Don't miss this chance at country living just minuets outside of town!!!

For open house information, contact JOEL LUTTROPP, SUCCESS REALTY INC at 715-389-1225

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HhCX_0ckJbV4m00

701 S Cedar Avenue, Marshfield, 54449

2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 520 Square Feet | Built in 1898

IMAGINATION And a little work will reward you with a real dream house. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car detached garage home has many updates including a new roof 2021, new patio door, some windows, flooring, kitchen appliances, washer & dryer. The upper level bathroom in a work in progress and the seller will leave all material to finish it. Come check out this great home that needs a bit of repairs here & there! Call today! *This home is being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Spaeth, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aI6y_0ckJbV4m00

110850 County Road C, Marshfield, 54449

5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,091 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Country home 7 miles from Marshfield sitting on almost 2 acres is a must see!! Kitchen features hickory cabinets, island with a quartz countertop, & a pantry. MB has a 10 x 5 walk-in closet. Walk-in closet has built-in dressers made of Alder wood. 1st fl laundry has oak cabinets. Downstairs you will find a huge rec room with a walk-out basement, gas fireplace, & oak cabinets. The 2 bedrms are waiting for you to add your special touch. 56 X 41 pole shed/ heated shop. Lean to is 56 X 10.

For open house information, contact Amanda Schneider, Keller Williams Realty Diversified at 715-514-4265

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

