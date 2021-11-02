House-hunt Marshfield: What’s on the market

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Looking for a house in Marshfield? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

W3960 Granton Road, Granton, 54436 3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in None

Country Brick Farm House nestled on 1.5 acres between Neillsville and Granton on a paved road for convenience. This home features an updated kitchen, a main floor laundry room as well as a main floor bedroom. There is a formal dining room and front and rear enclosed porches. Fuel oil forced air furnace for the heat source and central air conditioning for cooling. Nice 2 car attached garage with a storage loft and spacious workshop area. A private well and septic system serves the home. Roof was recently replaced. Call today to make your move to the Country! HUD Case #_581-307477_. Property is HUD-owned, offered “As-Is” w/o repairs or warranties. All offers to be submitted toHudHomeStore.com .

8565 County Road N, Marshfield, 54449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on 22.77 acres mol is waiting for you to call it home. This large open concept home features hardwood floors through out. The basement is plumbed for a 3rd bath with a shower already installed. Properties has a loafing shed with automatic waterers. Home has fenced in pasture as well as a fenced in back yard and wait until you see all the room to store your toys. With an attached 2 car garage as well as a detached heated and insulated 2 car garage there is always room for more. Home has a walk out basement and large deck. Don't miss this chance at country living just minuets outside of town!!!

701 S Cedar Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 520 Square Feet | Built in 1898

IMAGINATION And a little work will reward you with a real dream house. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car detached garage home has many updates including a new roof 2021, new patio door, some windows, flooring, kitchen appliances, washer & dryer. The upper level bathroom in a work in progress and the seller will leave all material to finish it. Come check out this great home that needs a bit of repairs here & there! Call today! *This home is being sold AS IS.

110850 County Road C, Marshfield, 54449 5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,091 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Country home 7 miles from Marshfield sitting on almost 2 acres is a must see!! Kitchen features hickory cabinets, island with a quartz countertop, & a pantry. MB has a 10 x 5 walk-in closet. Walk-in closet has built-in dressers made of Alder wood. 1st fl laundry has oak cabinets. Downstairs you will find a huge rec room with a walk-out basement, gas fireplace, & oak cabinets. The 2 bedrms are waiting for you to add your special touch. 56 X 41 pole shed/ heated shop. Lean to is 56 X 10.

