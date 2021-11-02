CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Take a look at these homes on the Troy market now

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 5 days ago

(Troy, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Troy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHrVN_0ckJbUC300

264 John Anderson, Goshen, 36035

3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great Investment Opportunity!!!! This Listing Includes A Brick House,Mobile Home,Wood Frame House,And A Mobile Home Lot. All Are Currently Rented So This Is A Income Producing Opportunity. You Don't Want To Miss This Instant Income Opportunity!!! Call Today To Set Up Your Showing This Wont Last Long!!!

For open house information, contact Michelle Enfinger, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23987)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bqMN_0ckJbUC300

259 Eagle Cir, Goshen, 36035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House In Goshen. Home Has Dining Room,Large Kitchen,Good Size Laundry Room And Sun Room. Home Has Window Unit A/C And Wall Heaters But Has A Central Heating And Cooling Unit That Seller Doesn't Use. Well Keep Large Yard With Fire Pit. This Is A Must See! Stove And Refrigerator Are Negotiable.

For open house information, contact Mary Beth Coppage, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23095)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3mlU_0ckJbUC300

859 Elba Hwy 87, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,524 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautiful Brick Home Sitting On A Gorgeous Lot In A Great Location.this Home Could Be Used As Residential Or Investment Property.a Back Yard Privacy Fence And Patio For Your Family Privacy And Get Togethers.some New Flooring And Painting.large Family Space.storage In Back And One Attached To Carport.don't Miss This Opportunity.call Listing Agent Billie Ann Flowers For A Showing 3344820393,2 Car Attached Carport

For open house information, contact Billie Ann Flowers, Flowers Real Estate Team, LLC at 334-635-2043

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23942)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuBgj_0ckJbUC300

3333 County Road 3304, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Country Living Within A Few Minutes To Town Home Features: Wood Siding,2 Car Carport,3 Bedrooms,2 Baths,Large Laundry Room,Vaulted Living Room,And Master Bedroom. The Home Is Being Sold As Is And Has Been Partially Renovated. The Home Only Needs Minor Things To Be Completed And Would Make A Great Starter Home Or Investment Property.

For open house information, contact Anthony Kilpatrick, Cedar II Realty at 334-372-7958

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23994)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Business
City
Goshen, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Local
Alabama Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Wood Frame House#Home Has Window Unit A C#Flowers Real Estate Team#Llc#Bedrooms#The Home Only Needs
Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
154
Followers
554
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy