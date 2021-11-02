Take a look at these homes on the Troy market now

(Troy, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Troy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

264 John Anderson, Goshen, 36035 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great Investment Opportunity!!!! This Listing Includes A Brick House,Mobile Home,Wood Frame House,And A Mobile Home Lot. All Are Currently Rented So This Is A Income Producing Opportunity. You Don't Want To Miss This Instant Income Opportunity!!! Call Today To Set Up Your Showing This Wont Last Long!!!

259 Eagle Cir, Goshen, 36035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House In Goshen. Home Has Dining Room,Large Kitchen,Good Size Laundry Room And Sun Room. Home Has Window Unit A/C And Wall Heaters But Has A Central Heating And Cooling Unit That Seller Doesn't Use. Well Keep Large Yard With Fire Pit. This Is A Must See! Stove And Refrigerator Are Negotiable.

859 Elba Hwy 87, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,524 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautiful Brick Home Sitting On A Gorgeous Lot In A Great Location.this Home Could Be Used As Residential Or Investment Property.a Back Yard Privacy Fence And Patio For Your Family Privacy And Get Togethers.some New Flooring And Painting.large Family Space.storage In Back And One Attached To Carport.don't Miss This Opportunity.call Listing Agent Billie Ann Flowers For A Showing 3344820393,2 Car Attached Carport

3333 County Road 3304, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Country Living Within A Few Minutes To Town Home Features: Wood Siding,2 Car Carport,3 Bedrooms,2 Baths,Large Laundry Room,Vaulted Living Room,And Master Bedroom. The Home Is Being Sold As Is And Has Been Partially Renovated. The Home Only Needs Minor Things To Be Completed And Would Make A Great Starter Home Or Investment Property.

