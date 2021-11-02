CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Homes for sale in Abingdon: New listings

Abingdon News Alert
 5 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Abingdon area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Abingdon listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFyut_0ckJbTJK00

12101 Arbor Street, Meadowview, 24361

4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,032 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful home on two acres across the street from Emory and Henry College! This home boasts over 4,000 square feet! There are four bedrooms, three and one half bathrooms, great room with open floor plan, tile & hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and soothing colors throughout the home. The large master bedroom suite with his and her walk-in-closets have french doors that open onto a serene forty eight foot covered porch looking over your acreage. Downstairs, you will find two bedrooms with walk in closets (one could be used as a theater room or exercise room) full bath, and additional room that could be used as an office/den/bedroom. The upper level has a large den, bedroom, full bath, and bonus room for office space or additional living. The bottom level would make a great mother-in-law suite with its own private exterior french doors. So many rooms that are waiting to be filled!

For open house information, contact ROBIN BISE, ROBIN'S NEST REALTY, LLC at 276-356-4171

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9930293)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn7DI_0ckJbTJK00

26089 Old Saltworks Road, Abingdon, 24210

3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is a great opportunity to have an awesome investment property and have your own mini farm. If your looking for a nice country setting then you need to check this out ASAP. A cabin that has been remodeled to include 2 bedrooms and 1 bath is on the property for you to rent out or for a second family member to live in. You can have your own farm animals to share this great piece of property with. There is a 16 X 20 front deck to sit and relax on. Also a 18 X 36 detached garage with a concrete floor. This one is sure to check all the boxes. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact HEATHER FIELDS, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9927100)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcJV7_0ckJbTJK00

14693 Village Loop, Abingdon, 24210

4 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,647 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Lovely Family home with completed lower walk out level perfect for extended family members. Handicap Accessible. Main level living with hardwood floors, master bed/bath, two additional bedrooms. Comfortable living room with kitchen-dining combo that opens up to grilling deck. Laundry room adjacent. Two car garage. Sidewalk access from front to rear entry on lower level. Downstairs level has generous sized den, FULL KITCHEN, and dining, bedroom, full bath and office. Lots of storage! Radon Mitigation system. Plenty of room in the back yard for kids and pets. Out of town just far enough for county taxes but only minutes to everything. Buyer/Buyer's Agent responsible to verify all information. Information taken from tax records.

For open house information, contact Vivia Horn, BHHS Jones Property Group VA at 276-628-2618

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-80635)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nl0mT_0ckJbTJK00

598 Norfolk St, Abingdon, 24210

4 Beds 2 Baths | $197,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Recently Updated, spacious home with 2 Master Bedrooms - 4 total BR, 2 baths, HUGE living room, Kitchen, Dining Room, large mudroom (future den or playroom?) plus an extra room upstairs. Lots of storage space, good closets, some walk-in. "Master on the Main level" and 2nd floor Master Suite. Don't miss this opportunity

For open house information, contact Angela Anderson, Countryside Realty LLC at 276-628-2250

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-80368)

See more property details

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

