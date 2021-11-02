These houses are for sale in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Looking for a house in Madisonville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

587 Morgan Ave., Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This freshly painted three bedroom two bath Cape Cod home located on a dead-end street in Chickasaw subdivision. Kitchen has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances also. Large family room. Master bedroom on the main level. Extra large deck has been added!! Attached two car garage.

230 Dogwood Lane, Madisonville, 42431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,822 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This is a MUST see to appreciate! A custom-built 2 bedroom (with the opportunity of a 3rd) and 1.5 baths, on 4.45 acres. On the main level, you will enter into a gorgeous living room with lots of natural lighting that flows into the kitchen. The family and dining room offers lots of space for gatherings with family. This home offers additional space that would be suitable for an office or nursery on the upper level (creative designers, here is your space!) The upper level presents a full bath, both bedrooms and laundry room. Featuring a 2 car garage, 40x50 pole barn building, and a fireplace. Sit back and relax on your choice of the back covered deck or the screened in front porch for the upcoming autumn evenings! Conveniently located in James Madison Middle and North Hopkins High School districts. The washer and dryer will stay with the home. $279,900 Contact Melanie White at 270-903-2306 for a personal tour today!

621 Pride Ave. Dr., Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2004

You will love this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located on a corner lot on the North side of Madisonville. The open floor plan is bright and inviting with 9' ceilings, extensive crown moulding and 5" baseboards on the main level. Hardwood flooring and ceramic tile throughout make cleaning a breeze. The spacious kitchen features custom maple cabinetry with a computer desk, stainless appliances and ceramic tile backsplash and countertop. The living room opens to the light filled sun room that leads to the outdoor deck. The main level includes the largest bedroom with adjoining bath and roomy walk-in closet as well as the second bedroom and bath. The lower level holds the third bedroom with attached bath, a huge utility room and tons of closet/storage space and laundry folding counter. This home has a ton of storage space plus a 3-car attached garage and additional storage with a finished room under the deck.

2470 Earlington Road, Madisonville, 42413 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful log home sitting on over 17 acres with a large pond. New metal roof and HVAC in April of 2021. New bamboo hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets have been refaced, new granite counter tops, new fixtures, and kitchen appliances. Fireplace insert 2019 and exterior paint. 30x60 Pole barn with office and bathroom area. Power, wood stove, vanity, hot water heater, toilet, bamboo hardwood floor in bathroom, about a 2 acre invisible fence around back yard area. Contact Susan Crawford at 270-875-7209 for questions or to schedule your personal tour!

