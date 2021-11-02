House hunting in Sequim? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(SEQUIM, WA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Sequim’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Sequim condos have been selected from our classified listings:

82 Trowbridge Court, Sequim, 98382 2 Beds 2 Baths | $312,500 | Condominium | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Location, Location! Tidy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Concept condominium updated with Quartz kitchen counters, newer appliances, newer windows and Faux-hardwood flooring. South-facing to take in the notorious Sequim sunshine & a Full View of the Olympic Mts. Trowbridge Court, on the North edge of Sequim City, offers care-free living with all the exterior maintenance/insurance, grounds, water, septic, trash included for just under $200/month! Easy access to all Sequim amenities AND Golf, Beach, Marina & Trails.

For open house information, contact Teri Price, Professional Realty Services/Sequim at 888-302-5550

226 W 2Nd Street #2, Port Angeles, 98362 2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Ground floor fully furnished condo with incredible views of the harbor, Mt. Baker, and Canada. Large windows allow for natural light and panoramic views. Fireplace and open concept living/dining/kitchen. Two covered decks perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Assigned covered parking and plenty of private storage. You'll enjoy the close proximity to shopping, dining, performances, transportation, medical facilities, and outdoor recreation. A must see for easy and active living in Port Angeles!

For open house information, contact Trisha Parker, Port Angeles Realty at 360-452-3333

530 W Evergreen Farm Way, Sequim, 98382 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful 2BR 2 Bath Condo with 1 car garage. Stainless Steel Appliances, quartz countertops, no step up entry. Energy efficient heat pump. 3 ft wide doorways. Built in 2019. Close to Sequim shopping, dining, medical facilities, Discovery Trail, Railroad Bridge Park. HOA fee includes exterior maintenance, landscaping, and trash collection.

For open house information, contact Tom Blore, Peter Black Real Estate at 360-683-4116