Sequim, WA

House hunting in Sequim? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Sequim News Alert
 5 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Sequim’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Sequim condos have been selected from our classified listings:

82 Trowbridge Court, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $312,500 | Condominium | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Location, Location! Tidy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Concept condominium updated with Quartz kitchen counters, newer appliances, newer windows and Faux-hardwood flooring. South-facing to take in the notorious Sequim sunshine & a Full View of the Olympic Mts. Trowbridge Court, on the North edge of Sequim City, offers care-free living with all the exterior maintenance/insurance, grounds, water, septic, trash included for just under $200/month! Easy access to all Sequim amenities AND Golf, Beach, Marina & Trails.

226 W 2Nd Street #2, Port Angeles, 98362

2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Ground floor fully furnished condo with incredible views of the harbor, Mt. Baker, and Canada. Large windows allow for natural light and panoramic views. Fireplace and open concept living/dining/kitchen. Two covered decks perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Assigned covered parking and plenty of private storage. You'll enjoy the close proximity to shopping, dining, performances, transportation, medical facilities, and outdoor recreation. A must see for easy and active living in Port Angeles!

530 W Evergreen Farm Way, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful 2BR 2 Bath Condo with 1 car garage. Stainless Steel Appliances, quartz countertops, no step up entry. Energy efficient heat pump. 3 ft wide doorways. Built in 2019. Close to Sequim shopping, dining, medical facilities, Discovery Trail, Railroad Bridge Park. HOA fee includes exterior maintenance, landscaping, and trash collection.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sequim, WA
ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

