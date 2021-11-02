Check out these Lucedale homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Lucedale, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lucedale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1103 Phillips Road, Lucedale, 39452

2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 2008

30 Gorgeous Acres Plus 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Metal Home In The Basin Community.

64 Magnolia St W, Lucedale, 39452

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Beautiful Newly Remodeled Home- 4br/2ba with 1900sf in City Limits. Features: Stainless Appliances, original hardwood & lvt flooring, walk-in shower, front porch, & so much more. This home was taken back to stud walls in 2020. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, & more.

128 Trevor Lane, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,686 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN GEORGE COUNTY, BEAUTIFUL 1686 SF HOME ON .74 ACRES IN THE HEART OF AGRICOLA. THIS CUSTOM 3/2 IS OPEN PLAN IS DESIGNED FOR ENTERTAINING AND CONVENIENCE. GRANITE THROUGHOUT THIS HOME WITH DOUBLE VANITIES IN BOTH BATHROOMS! THE MASTER BATHROOM HAS A CUSTOM SHOWER AND SEPARATE TUB. THE LARGE MASTER CLOSET IS DESIGNED TO AN ENTRY INTO THE UTILITY. DO NOT WAIT TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY!

133 Mill Street, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 1960

GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY!! Spacious home and large shop on three lots inside the city limits of Lucedale. In addition to three bedrooms and 2 baths, there are three flexible spaces which could be bedrooms, office space, playroom, den, craft room or whatever you need! This home is located near shopping, restaurants, doctors' offices, hospital, post office, and many other conveniences. Needs some TLC but would be a good investment property!

