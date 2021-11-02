Homes for sale in Jacksonville: New listings

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Jacksonville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

314 Prairie Street, Franklin, 62638 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,386 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Grand Turn of the Century home - Old World Charm with wood doors, trim and hardwood flooring. Large rooms with room to grow. Screened rear porch and covered side porch. Roof approx 13 years old. Fireplace in living room is converted to a pellet stove and old cook stove (not installed) will stay. Transit windows and much much more.

4 Winthrop Terrace, Jacksonville, 62650 3 Beds 1 Bath | $104,000 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Absolutely adorable immaculate 3 bed home on the Northwest part of Jacksonville. You can move right into this one. Great curb appeal. Wonderful backyard covered patio to enjoy. Newer concrete driveway. Home has hardwood floors in all the bedrooms plus there is hardwood under the carpet in the living room. The sellers use the 3rd bedroom for an office, sewing room and laundry room. Replacement windows. Home has a full basement. Don't hesitate to look at this little gem!!!

11 Centennial Avenue, Franklin, 62638 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,358 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Check this cutie out in Franklin! 3 bed/2bath, with 2 more rooms in the basement (but do not have egress windows). Plenty of space for you to spread out- 3 large family rooms (2 on the main level, and 1 in the basement). Nice yard and patio area on a quiet street with great neighbors. Updates include- Back family room flooring 2020, Windows 2016, Kitchen appliances 2016, Furnace 2018, AC 2014, Backyard shed 2018, Pergola 2019. You will love what this home has to offer!

