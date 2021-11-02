Homes for sale in Americus: New listings

(AMERICUS, GA) Looking for a house in Americus? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

112 Springdale Dr., Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,917 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This beautiful home features a brand new kitchen with new appliances, counters, the works! There is also a new roof, fenced in back yard, extra lot for rear privacy, and so much more! Call Whaley Realty today for your private tour at 229-596-1000!

220 Tommy Smith Road, Leslie, 31764 3 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A beautiful farmhouse sitting on 77 acres including large stocked pond, pecan groves, open land for agricultural use, and pine trees! This property offers it all! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (potential 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom) farmhouse with hardwood floors and spacious front porch! The property houses multiple outdoor sheds and barns for storage or farm use. The pecan groves bring in a revenue of their own, not to mention the use of the open land for farming. The land is home to lots of deer, quail, & turkey. Fed by the creek that flows through the property to the pond, it is a wildlife hotspot!

203 Quail Trail, Americus, 31709 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,004 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Call Mary Kathryn 229-938-8541 to view this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath contemporary home. This home is located off South Lee St offering in ground pool, deck, front porch & screen porch. This updated home offers new windows, new hardi siding, trex decking and more! Master suite included double closets, soaking tub & massive walk in tile shower. What a treat to enjoy your family in this upgraded kitchen. This custom designed kitchen includes island, wet bar with open shelving & high end appliances. Take a look at the glass staircase. Call today!

107 Pearl Dr, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1995

229-938-8541 is the number to call to purchase this move in ready three bedroom home. This home offers upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter tops, tile back splash, high end appliances and walk in pantry. Freshly painted interior, exterior, updated roof and HVAC unit. Enjoy the covered deck, patio, in ground gunite pool and pool house. This property is located in a quite neighborhood offering 1.03 acres of woods.

