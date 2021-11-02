CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Homes for sale in Americus: New listings

 5 days ago

(AMERICUS, GA) Looking for a house in Americus? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Americus listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhh7u_0ckJbO8v00

112 Springdale Dr., Americus, 31709

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,917 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This beautiful home features a brand new kitchen with new appliances, counters, the works! There is also a new roof, fenced in back yard, extra lot for rear privacy, and so much more! Call Whaley Realty today for your private tour at 229-596-1000!

For open house information, contact James Whaley, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904566)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ihg4_0ckJbO8v00

220 Tommy Smith Road, Leslie, 31764

3 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A beautiful farmhouse sitting on 77 acres including large stocked pond, pecan groves, open land for agricultural use, and pine trees! This property offers it all! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (potential 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom) farmhouse with hardwood floors and spacious front porch! The property houses multiple outdoor sheds and barns for storage or farm use. The pecan groves bring in a revenue of their own, not to mention the use of the open land for farming. The land is home to lots of deer, quail, & turkey. Fed by the creek that flows through the property to the pond, it is a wildlife hotspot!

For open house information, contact Hayleigh Burks, Anderson-Bailey Real Estate, LLC at 229-924-5614

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904595)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCtDm_0ckJbO8v00

203 Quail Trail, Americus, 31709

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,004 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Call Mary Kathryn 229-938-8541 to view this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath contemporary home. This home is located off South Lee St offering in ground pool, deck, front porch & screen porch. This updated home offers new windows, new hardi siding, trex decking and more! Master suite included double closets, soaking tub & massive walk in tile shower. What a treat to enjoy your family in this upgraded kitchen. This custom designed kitchen includes island, wet bar with open shelving & high end appliances. Take a look at the glass staircase. Call today!

For open house information, contact Mary Kathryn Davis, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904675)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bs8UR_0ckJbO8v00

107 Pearl Dr, Americus, 31709

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1995

229-938-8541 is the number to call to purchase this move in ready three bedroom home. This home offers upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter tops, tile back splash, high end appliances and walk in pantry. Freshly painted interior, exterior, updated roof and HVAC unit. Enjoy the covered deck, patio, in ground gunite pool and pool house. This property is located in a quite neighborhood offering 1.03 acres of woods.

For open house information, contact Mary Kathryn Davis, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904662)

Community Policy