Salinas, CA

Check out these houses for sale in Salinas

Salinas News Alert
 5 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Salinas area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Salinas-curious, take a look at these listings today:

9188 Coker, Salinas, 93907

4 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Country Living at it's Best! Beautiful approx. 2.3 acres old very useable and and partially fenced land, perfect for the hobby farmer or rancher. The property features a 4 bed/2 bath approx. 1655 sq.ft home with new paint and carpet. Lot's of outbuildings, including a large workshop, a studio ! and barn. The home is one of the original homes located in the gated Holly Hill Subdivision, without being part of that homeowner association. If you are looking for space and elbow room in a beautiful neighborhood, this is it.

For open house information, contact Jurgen Herzog, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate: BEST LIFE at 831-663-1188

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81867114)

330 Morse Ct, Marina, 93933

4 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Stunning cul-de-sac location, this expansive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Single Family home is perfectly located near shopping, schools, and the beach! A welcoming wood burning fireplace sits in the family room where you can relax and take in views of the beautiful backyard with low maintenance landscaping. The kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry, perfect for cooking and entertaining. Upstairs, youll find the primary en suite bedroom containing a large walk-in closet with large windows to let in the coastal sun. This is a great family home with plenty of space for everyone!

For open house information, contact The Ruiz Group, KW Coastal Estates at 831-622-6200

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81868798)

423 Exeter Pl, Marina, 93933

3 Beds 2 Baths | $828,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome HOME!!! Bougainvillea's around you on a spacious yard You-Will-Love-This-Home..This Home has generous entry and is located in established neighborhood with Cul-De-Sac Street. You have an open floor plan, single story, interior fresh paint home, renovated recently, Dual-pane windows large and spacious, ample great room with cozy wood burn Fireplace opens to patio with slide doors for easy outdoor living(can be utilized as 4th bedroom), Kitchen has granite counter top with Stainless-steel appliances, Hardwood floor thru home, 2 Garage has newer opener and door with laundry hook-ups, fenced back yard, huge shed out off your sight **All Paid**TESLA SOLAR IS YOURS!!! The newest city on the Monterey Peninsula,Marina, in 2012 was named one of the 100 Best Communities for Young People by America's Promise Alliance. Easy access to Monterey Peninsula, Salina, Carmel, Santa Cruz, Silicon Valley. Don't wait!

For open house information, contact May Ocal, Keller Williams-Santa Cruz at 831-457-5500

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81866234)

501 Figueroa St, Monterey, 93940

6 Beds 3 Baths | $2,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,837 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Three separate houses on one spacious lot near downtown Monterey, The Wharf, the park, and the beach! These darling bungalows, zoned for both residential and commercial uses, present a myriad of opportunities for live-work spaces, a compound, offices, rental income and more. The houses each have varying styles and interior spaces. See the floor plan for each. If you love the history of Monterey and have a vision for its future and yours, this property is the place to be. Close to the wharf, grab your racket and walk across the street to the tennis court, exercise at the Monterey Sports Center, and pick out fresh produce for the week at the local Farmers Market. Allow yourself the convenience of urban living with access to some of the most beautiful scenery the California coast has to offer.

For open house information, contact WeathersGannawayTeam, Compass at 831-318-0150

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81866341)

ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

