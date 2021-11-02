CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

These houses are for sale in Gallup

 5 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Gallup listings:

72 Taos Road, Gallup, 87301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 1965

What an unbelievable 2.5-acre country lot yet such a short commute to downtown Gallup! Equal Housing Opportunity, managed by Raine & Co. HUD case #361-416377 / listed IN (FHA insurable). HUD homes are sold AS-IS w/all faults; no pre-closing repairs or payments will be made for any reason. For Utility Turn Ons: Buyer pays all fees to get utilities on with accepted bid + $150 Field Service Manager deposit. Approval must be granted by HUD's Field Service Manager. Property Condition Report and Property Listing Disclosure available but not to replace home inspections. To submit bids visit HUD Home Store.

811 S 6Th Street, Gallup, 87301

2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice house with 2 bedrooms and bath with Basement. Basement has bathroom and laundry hookups. Property is sold with lots a joining it. Great workshop 25'x25', ideal for a home business. Back yard access for RVs or heavy trucks. Nice two car garage and lots of possibilities. Don't miss out on this one.

702 Stagecoach Road, Gallup, 87301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1978

THIS might be the home you are searching for! A 3-bedroom home with possible 4th bdrm/ or a hobby room and many storage cabinets. Enjoy the spacious extended primary bedroom with his and hers closets. Stay cool w/its refrigerated air-conditioner. Spacious backyard has a working or storage/ shed. Enjoy the sunroom ready for relaxation or entertainment. The cemented side yard is ready for your dream carports. Possible access to the backyard and another parking spaces for your toys .Backyard has enough space for your green thumb/ gardening ideas. Roof replaced on Aug.2021.Call now ! and wait for the confirmation to show.

3733 Ciniza Drive, Gallup, 87301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,122 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Split-level home on large lot with view of Pyramid Rock and Hogs Back Rock. 4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths. Upper Level has 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, dining area, living room, conservatory. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, huge family room, and laundry. Huge backyard with deck, mature organic garden designed by a NM Master gardener, and multiple flower beds, . Outdoor storage building. Backyard access with room for an RV. Rain water collection system (1000 gallon tank). Easy access to hiking and mountain bike trails just minutes away.

