Take a look at these homes for sale in Immokalee

(Immokalee, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Immokalee. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1116 Hamilton St, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $226,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,765 Square Feet | Built in 2021

POPULAR MODEL "FIESTA" OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS, DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES , WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

For open house information, contact Elvira Nodal, David C. Brown Realty, Inc at 239-657-7777

3764 22Nd Ave Se, Naples, 34117 3 Beds 3 Baths | $484,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,659 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Great opportunity for Investors or to live in a very nice and quite area. Home is over 3000 SQ FT of living area and the lot is 2.7 Acres.. Agents please send us cash offers. it will sell fast.

For open house information, contact Ariel Lopez, Island Living Realty LLC at 305-812-9445

1068 Hamilton St, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,473 Square Feet | Built in 2020

POPULAR MODEL "CASA FELIZ W/DEN" OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS, DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

For open house information, contact Elvira Nodal, David C. Brown Realty, Inc at 239-657-7777

1379 Lincoln Ct, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Popular Mel Model offering 3 bedroom, plus den, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, all kitchen appliance stainless steel, master bath vanity with dual sinks and Tile shower. Low association fees $130.00 quarterly. Walking distance to Lake Trafford School

For open house information, contact Sabrina Ramos, Sellstate 5 Star Realty at 239-491-2430