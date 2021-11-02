CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Take a look at these homes on the Coos Bay market now

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 5 days ago

(Coos Bay, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Coos Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s50Z4_0ckJbJjI00

62099 Daniels Crk Rd, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This home has approx. 1200 sq. ft of living area with 3 Bedrooms and one Bath, one level. 4.99 acres up Daniels Creek Road. Includes a 24'X 32'X 10' Shop/garage. Large garden area or lots of room to park your Toys. This home and property are part of an estate and are being" sold as it is" without any warranties as to condition.'Buyer due diligence is required" Cash only

For open house information, contact Dan Holmen, Century 21 Best Realty, Inc. at 541-267-2221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21233532)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoMw0_0ckJbJjI00

584 Exchange St., North Bend, 97459

4 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,792 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Enjoy the AMAZING Sunrises over the COOS BAY from this great HOME in North Bend! 4 bedrooms, 1 bonus room, 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchens. Many upgrades throughout-including newer Roof, Foundation, Mini Splits in Bedrooms, Electrical, Plumbing. Huge Kitchen w/Pantry & Island opens up to the extra large Dining Area. Master Suite w/walk in closet, full bathroom & Balcony. Lower level Guest Quarters w/full Kitchen, Bedroom, Bathroom & separate entrance. Expansive Deck & big Fenced Yard. Detached Garage.

For open house information, contact Teresa Zamora, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21323152)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pjgpa_0ckJbJjI00

94360 Willanch Ln, North Bend, 97459

2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1918

WILLANCH RANCH OPPERTUINITY! More than 18 Acres! Beautiful property just a short distance up Willanch Rd. Current living space is a nice 2 bed 1 bath converted 2 story garage. Property also has some of the framework from the original farmhouse sitting on a solid foundation just waiting to be rebuilt! There is also a cute little cedar shingle barn. With a variety of well established apple trees and the potential for marketable timber, this is a truly spectacular piece of Oregon land.

For open house information, contact Sage Coleman, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21535238)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PHaB_0ckJbJjI00

436 S Wasson St, Coos Bay, 97420

6 Beds 4 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Perfect, dual family living or investment property! Two homes on one 80 x 100 tax lot. First home features open concept, laminate flooring through out, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1152 sq ft with a kitchen dinning room and laundry room with a half bath. Second home features open concept, tiled walk in shower, tiled tub/shower combo, 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1208 sq ft with a living room, kitchen family room and laundry room. Don't miss out make your appointment today! Buyers to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Melanee Woodman, Century 21 Best Realty, Inc. at 541-267-2221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21564521)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Dayton Daily News

Bonus space above garage

Although there are similar floor plans throughout Yankee Trace, each home has a slight alteration that gives the house character, and this custom-built ranch is no different. Located along the ninth fairway and close to the walking trail that leads to the club house, the brick ranch at 1245 Club View has a finished multi-purpose room above the garage and a walk-in closet with storage and dressing area off the main bedroom suite.
CENTERVILLE, OH
Cape Gazette

Move in ready home - close to everything!

WOW This move in ready home in a preferred community close to beaches, shopping, medical resources, transportation and entertainment checks off all your requirements. In addition to the builder extensions and improvements, the owners have added many upgrades.Not only does the home offer a large open floor plan perfect for entertaining but includes a large, conditioned bonus room exceeding 300 square feet which can be used for a recreation room, an additional sleeping area or the perfect man cave/she shed. The gourmet kitchen provides steel appliances, an abundance of cabinets, a large pantry and an oversized island, all beautifully framed with designer back splash. Relax with family and friends on your deck which steps down onto a stoned courtyard overlooking a professionally landscaped yard with its own irrigation system. Did we mention the extended owner's suite with a spa bathroom and walk in shower. The split floor plan with guest rooms in the front, opposite side of the home gives your guests separation and privacy. Lawn maintenance is only one of the amenities you will enjoy in this this community. Do not wait, plan your visit today. This home will sell quickly.
REAL ESTATE
Scribe

32 Center St

Available December 1st. Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment. Wood floors throughout, calacatta porcelain tile, quartz countertops with stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. New photos coming soon. Location. 32 Center St, Darien, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $2350. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 11/06/2021. Listing ID. 77330597Source. Related The Scribe...
DARIEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
North Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Coos Bay, OR
Business
Robb Report

This $12.3 Million London Penthouse Has Two Terraces With Space for Dining—and a Hot Tub

One terrace is good; two are unquestionably better. A home in London’s South Kensington neighborhood with that layout has just listed for $12.3 million, and it’s an ideal setup for those looking to live a bit more indoor-outdoor. Inside, the residence has the sort of layout that you’d expect of a penthouse property: a sprawling living room and dining room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a primary suite with a dressing room attached plus a separate space for a home gym. It’s easily accessible from the outside world, too—the elevator opens directly into the penthouse foyer. In addition to the 3,065-square-foot...
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

1575 Sunset Drive,

1575 Sunset 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, hardwood, and laminate flooring, w/d hookup, storage shed, patio, 1 car attached garage, off and on street parking, central air, utility tub, handicap ramp, and a partial basement! Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Toys#Bedrooms#Bath#Buyer#Best Realty Inc#Roof Foundation#Kitchen W Pantry Island#Fenced Yard#Garage#Exp Realty#Oppertuinity#Pacific Properties
thexunewswire.com

1325 Pendleton St. 618

1325 Pendleton St. #618 -- 1 Bed 1 Bath Plus Study - Property Id: 772996. One bedroom apartment with study available now at 1325 Pendleton St. in OTR. Across the street from the Pendleton Art Center, recently remodeled, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, updated kitchen and bathroom, permit parking and pet friendly.
CINCINNATI, OH
RFT (Riverfront Times)

That Castle on Loughborough Is for Sale [PHOTOS]

If you’re down for a rehab job, the famous castle on Loughborough Avenue is for sale and you could make it your own little palace. Built in 1928, the large 8,931 square foot apartment building has six individual rental units on three floors. Some of those apartments appear to be in great shape but others seem to need much more than just a paint job.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KVAL

Linn County withdraws US Bank building purchase offer

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County has withdrawn an offer to purchase the former US Bank building at 205 SW Ellsworth St. in Albany, after due diligence efforts showed the cost of remodeling the building to meet the county’s needs would be excessive, the county said Friday in a statement. Linn...
LINN COUNTY, OR
thexunewswire.com

1218 Purcell Ave 1

Beautifully painted 1 bed room / 1 bath apartment in a convenient location. Water, sewer, Gas, Heat, Hot water paid by the landlord. Available to move in NOW !! Showing and accepting the applications. Contact leasing@cincyacres.com / 513.999.5666 (text or Call) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1218-purcell-ave-cincinnati-oh-unit-1/771407. Property Id 771407. No Pets...
CINCINNATI, OH
kqennewsradio.com

U.S. BANK DOWNTOWN CLOSURE TEMPORARY

The closure of the U.S. Bank branch on Southeast Main Street in downtown Roseburg is only temporary. U.S. Bank Communications Manager Jennifer Fredrick told News Radio 1240 KQEN that the closure is due to a staffing shortage. Fredrick said it is hoped that the branch will reopen next Monday.
ROSEBURG, OR
987thebull.com

Say Goodbye To Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, Ore–The Northeast Portland staple is $110 million dollars in debt. Foreclosure appears to be the only option. In August a 3 alarm electrical fire closed the mall for 3 weeks. Anchor tenants had already been moving because of the pandemic. Customers were scarce. Lloyd Center opened in 1960 with 100 stores. The Ice rink was a Centerpiece of activity. In the 80’s it was covered with a glass ceiling.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Lloyd Center lender plans to repossess, redevelop historic Portland mall property

A real estate company plans to repossess Northeast Portland’s Lloyd Center, a move that could signal the end of the once cutting-edge shopping mall. Patrick Mattson, the president of the KKR Real Estate and Finance Trust, announced the repossession last week during a call with investors, according to Bloomberg Law. The Texas-based company Cypress Equities owns the mall and owes more than $110 million to lenders. Much of that debt was used to pay for renovations at the shopping center.
PORTLAND, OR
Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay, OR
192
Followers
505
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy