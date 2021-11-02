Take a look at these homes on the Coos Bay market now

(Coos Bay, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Coos Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

62099 Daniels Crk Rd, Coos Bay, 97420 3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This home has approx. 1200 sq. ft of living area with 3 Bedrooms and one Bath, one level. 4.99 acres up Daniels Creek Road. Includes a 24'X 32'X 10' Shop/garage. Large garden area or lots of room to park your Toys. This home and property are part of an estate and are being" sold as it is" without any warranties as to condition.'Buyer due diligence is required" Cash only

For open house information, contact Dan Holmen, Century 21 Best Realty, Inc. at 541-267-2221

584 Exchange St., North Bend, 97459 4 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,792 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Enjoy the AMAZING Sunrises over the COOS BAY from this great HOME in North Bend! 4 bedrooms, 1 bonus room, 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchens. Many upgrades throughout-including newer Roof, Foundation, Mini Splits in Bedrooms, Electrical, Plumbing. Huge Kitchen w/Pantry & Island opens up to the extra large Dining Area. Master Suite w/walk in closet, full bathroom & Balcony. Lower level Guest Quarters w/full Kitchen, Bedroom, Bathroom & separate entrance. Expansive Deck & big Fenced Yard. Detached Garage.

For open house information, contact Teresa Zamora, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

94360 Willanch Ln, North Bend, 97459 2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1918

WILLANCH RANCH OPPERTUINITY! More than 18 Acres! Beautiful property just a short distance up Willanch Rd. Current living space is a nice 2 bed 1 bath converted 2 story garage. Property also has some of the framework from the original farmhouse sitting on a solid foundation just waiting to be rebuilt! There is also a cute little cedar shingle barn. With a variety of well established apple trees and the potential for marketable timber, this is a truly spectacular piece of Oregon land.

For open house information, contact Sage Coleman, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

436 S Wasson St, Coos Bay, 97420 6 Beds 4 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Perfect, dual family living or investment property! Two homes on one 80 x 100 tax lot. First home features open concept, laminate flooring through out, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1152 sq ft with a kitchen dinning room and laundry room with a half bath. Second home features open concept, tiled walk in shower, tiled tub/shower combo, 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1208 sq ft with a living room, kitchen family room and laundry room. Don't miss out make your appointment today! Buyers to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Melanee Woodman, Century 21 Best Realty, Inc. at 541-267-2221