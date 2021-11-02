CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Single-family homes for sale in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 5 days ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Dyersburg listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Sk0u_0ckJbIqZ00

6095 Tatumville Rd, Newbern, 38059

4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,165 Square Feet | Built in 1999

One of the best built houses in Dyer County! This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 baths sets on about 5 acres of land with a large pond and metal shop. Smooth concrete driveway leading you up to the house and metal shop. Enjoy the nice quite back patio on this wooden lot while taking in what nature has to offer. Imagine entertaining with this spacious Kitchen that includes double ovens, two dishwashers, ice maker and large butlers pantry with plenty of storage. Contact listing agent today for a showing.

For open house information, contact David Fisher Jr., Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208717)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wtgR_0ckJbIqZ00

90 Charleston St, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Cobblestone Village!! Excellent 3 Bedroom 2 bath house with keeping room and covered porch.

For open house information, contact Hunter Newbill, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209263)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rO7EZ_0ckJbIqZ00

470 Lexie Cobb, Dyersburg, 38024

4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Looking for a home with lots of space? This is it. Split bedroom floor plan with an awesome bath.You will need to see this for yourself. Bonus room close to the Main for a nursery or office. Two family rooms for relaxing or maybe turn one into a dining area. Plenty of lighting in the kitchen with a sliding door and view of the 2 acre yard. Next you will find 3 more bedrooms and the second bathroom. Call me today for you home tour. Lisa Kisling 731-676-5505.

For open house information, contact Lisa Kisling, Pritchard Realty at 731-784-5555

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-207349)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464S5b_0ckJbIqZ00

89 Pine Ln, Finley, 38030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,377 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with detached investment properties! If you have been looking for a home located outside of the city, this is it. This house is just 3 miles from I55 and right down the road from Big Boy Junction Convenience store. Come see this wonderful house located in the best part of Finley. Contact listing agent for your private showing.

For open house information, contact David Fisher Jr., Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209372)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Dyersburg, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Finley, TN
County
Dyer County, TN
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Open House#Fisher Realty Auction#Pritchard Realty
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
240
Followers
522
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy