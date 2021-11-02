Single-family homes for sale in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Take a look at these Dyersburg listings:

6095 Tatumville Rd, Newbern, 38059 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,165 Square Feet | Built in 1999

One of the best built houses in Dyer County! This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 baths sets on about 5 acres of land with a large pond and metal shop. Smooth concrete driveway leading you up to the house and metal shop. Enjoy the nice quite back patio on this wooden lot while taking in what nature has to offer. Imagine entertaining with this spacious Kitchen that includes double ovens, two dishwashers, ice maker and large butlers pantry with plenty of storage. Contact listing agent today for a showing.

90 Charleston St, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Cobblestone Village!! Excellent 3 Bedroom 2 bath house with keeping room and covered porch.

470 Lexie Cobb, Dyersburg, 38024 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Looking for a home with lots of space? This is it. Split bedroom floor plan with an awesome bath.You will need to see this for yourself. Bonus room close to the Main for a nursery or office. Two family rooms for relaxing or maybe turn one into a dining area. Plenty of lighting in the kitchen with a sliding door and view of the 2 acre yard. Next you will find 3 more bedrooms and the second bathroom. Call me today for you home tour. Lisa Kisling 731-676-5505.

89 Pine Ln, Finley, 38030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,377 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with detached investment properties! If you have been looking for a home located outside of the city, this is it. This house is just 3 miles from I55 and right down the road from Big Boy Junction Convenience store. Come see this wonderful house located in the best part of Finley. Contact listing agent for your private showing.

