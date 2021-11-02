CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the Twentynine Palms market now

Twentynine Palms Journal
 5 days ago

(Twentynine Palms, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Twentynine Palms. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5760 La Buena Tierra Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277

4 Beds 4 Baths | $505,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This is The House You have been DREAMING about, it checks off ALL the Boxes, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in main house . This House has it ALL, Yes that includes the Pool Table and Dart board in your Game room. ALL BRAND NEW Stainless steel appliances in this remodeled kitchen, you have 2 sinks and an island. The details have been taken care of new paint in house there are 2 fire places, 1 is sealed off in the game room the living room has insert. The laundry room is off the game room and includes a bathroom There is an approx 700 sqft Casita with private entrance, There is a bathroom and kitchenette with access to the Pool. A new pool pump and heater for year round swimming. There is a HOT Tub just outside the Primary bathroom. There is plenty of room for all your toys and then some, this is 5 miles to base, 8 miles to National park entrance and yet private enough to feel as though you are miles from town.

For open house information, contact Marion Poindexter, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner at 760-365-8880

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21162471)

6439 Desert Knoll Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277

1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,999 | Single Family Residence | 547 Square Feet | Built in 1949

A charming little house that needs some cosmetic TLC. There is plenty of room to build as this lot of land it sits on is zoned for three more units if so desired. This makes it a developers dream. This home has solar panels, an office, laundry room, Large enclosed porch, an attached work room,and a 6 foot chain link fence around part of the property, There is a large mesquite tree which is the center piece of the property along with other landscaping. The septic and leach lines are fairly new. On the inside there are hardwood floors, knotty pine paneled walls stained with clear coat. The bedroom has inset cabinets and a chest of drawers, The home is situated about 10 mins from the East entrance of the national park and main entrance to the USMC base. If you like to gamble the 29 palms casino is 5 mins away with Laughlin or Vegas just about 2 hours away.

For open house information, contact Michael Phelps, Cherie Miller & Assoc. at 760-369-1800

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21196357)

68225 Winters Road, 29 Palms, 92277

0 Bed 0 Bath | $85,000 | Cabin | 280 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Homesteader cabin in 29 Palms! The cinder block cabin is ready for you to put your own style/personal touches to this blank canvas. This property has 360 views of the peaceful desert. Situated on a corner lot this property is easy to access while still feeling peaceful and secluded. Seller financing available!

For open house information, contact Vanessa Roberts, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner at 760-365-8880

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21127916)

5481 Abronia Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome home to this lovely turn-key 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Chocolate Drop neighborhood of 29 Palms. Upon entering the home you’re greeted with nice tile flooring, a light and bright kitchen on your left, a spacious living room straight ahead AND a bonus family room just off the main living room area. This space is complete with beautiful wood-like laminate flooring, ample windows to let in natural light and neutral colored walls making it extremely versatile for any decor and style! The open concept kitchen features clean white cabinets, a large stainless steel fridge & sink, granite countertops with mosaic glass tile backsplash and a cozy dining area with a chandelier light fixture. The bathrooms feature white cabinets and granite countertops to match the kitchen, a single sink vanity and a shower/tub all with brushed nickel accents. The bedrooms boast two-tone ceiling fans, carpet and large windows with white faux wood blinds. Not to mention the 2 car garage, dual pane windows, leased solar panels for energy efficiency and the fully fenced backyard with plenty of open space to entertain or relax around a fire pit and enjoy the quiet, starry desert nights. This home has it all, updated finishes, a great backyard and it's a short driving distance to downtown, schools, shopping, restaurants and the famous Joshua Tree National Park. Come take a look and fall in love!

For open house information, contact Shantel Schaut, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner at 760-365-8880

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21185788)

