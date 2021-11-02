Top homes for sale in Brenham

(Brenham, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brenham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

904 Ewing Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Nice home in the center of town. Property is walking distance from 2 parks, the splashpad, library, as well as a small hike to downtown. Well built home with attached garage and a back building that used to be an office and with some TLC could easily be one again. Great opportunity for a starter home or a solid rental.

For open house information, contact Matthew Montgomery, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

924 Wild Vine Pass, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $316,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 2021

If charm and elegance are what you?re looking for ? Welcome home! A favorite of many, the 1818 has several features that make it stand out from the rest. From the moment your eyes catch the stunning exterior, you?re captivated. Interior features include dual living areas to use as you choose, a large kitchen with granite-topped island that is open through the dining and living room, stunning windows flowing with natural light, an optional study alcove, and a spacious primary suite. Stylecraft's selections round out everything that make this floor plan so special. Additional options included: Stainless steel appliances, decorative tile backsplash, integral blinds in rear door, and additional LED recessed lighting. Some images shown may be from a previously built Stylecraft home of similar design. Actual options, colors, and selections may vary. Contact us for details!

For open house information, contact Randy French, Stylecraft Builders Inc. at 979-830-1311

914 Farm Path, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 2021

If charm and elegance are what you?re looking for ? Welcome home! A favorite of many, the 1818 has several features that make it stand out from the rest. From the moment your eyes catch the stunning exterior, you?re captivated. Interior features include dual living areas to use as you choose, a large kitchen with granite-topped island that is open through the dining and living room, stunning windows flowing with natural light, an optional study alcove, and a spacious primary suite. Stylecraft's selections round out everything that make this floor plan so special. Additional options included: Stainless steel appliances, decorative tile backsplash, additional LED recessed lighting, and integral blinds in rear door. Some images shown may be from a previously built Stylecraft home of similar design. Actual options, colors, and selections may vary. Contact us for details!

For open house information, contact Randy French, Stylecraft Builders Inc. at 979-830-1311

1012 Robinhood Road, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This move in ready home is located in the back of a quiet neighborhood on a great lot with large shade trees. Freshly renovated with new flooring throughout, paint, light fixtures, and energy efficient windows. The kitchen has been updated with brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The bathroom features a step-in shower and granite top vanity. The mudroom leads to the backyard where you will find a nice covered patio, perfect for entertaining and fenced dog run. The attention to details on this home make it a must see. Call for an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Bradley Bevers, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180