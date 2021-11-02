Picayune-curious? These homes are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Picayune, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Picayune. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qk4aU_0ckJbFCO00

1212 Stemwood Drive, Picayune, 39466

4 Beds 3 Baths | $156,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Big Family Needed! This large home has Master Suite on first floor and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The upstairs rooms have original hard wood floors. Enclosed Sunroom with deck off the back provides lots of room to entertain. The yard is half an acre with fenced yard and workshop with rollup door. House is close to schools, church's, entertainment, shopping & interstate! Don't miss out on this one! Will finance Conventional!!

For open house information, contact Michelle Leleux, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175011)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoRxu_0ckJbFCO00

66071 St. Michaels Street, Pearl River, 70452

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Seeing is Believing...One-Owner All Brick Home on a 1 Acre...(No HOA) Stunning Live Oaks, Reclaimed Pine Floors from 1840's Jax Brewery, Brick Accent Walls, Fenced Yard, Huge Den, Kitchen with Granite open to Breakfast and Keeping Rm, Large Bedrooms, Main Suite Down with 6' Tub and Separate Shower, Covered Back Porch, 3 Car Carport, 12x10 GreenHouse Plus Playhouse, Lots of Storage, Living Rm with Real Brick Fireplace, Large Utility Rm, Upstairs Opening for Spiral Staircase, Large Den, Cozy Keeping Rm.

For open house information, contact WAYNE TURNER, Turner Real Estate Group at 985-626-1313

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2301352)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNrJE_0ckJbFCO00

138 Cybur Hills, Carriere, 39426

1 Bed 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 2005

WELCOME TO PARADISE AND PEACE & QUIET! HOME STARTED OUT AS A WEEKEND PLACE & TURNED INTO THE PERFECT RETIREMENT HOME! BIG LIVING RM, LG MASTER BEDROOM, SHOWER & TUB WITH DOUB VANITIES IN BATH , FORMAL DINING, LG KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, AT LEAST 30 CABINETS, OFFICE OR STUDY, BIG UTILITY, AND 2 CAR GARAGE/WORKSHOP PLUS BONUS RM. SEE WILDLIFE, DEER IN YOUR YARD! FISH FROM YOUR VERY OWN LAKE! A MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Judy Melancon, Mississippi Land & Home Sales LLC at 601-798-3200

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175748)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZuNp_0ckJbFCO00

72 Secretariat Drive, Carriere, 39426

4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Nice brick home in Windance Subdivision features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, walk in closet, jetted tub in large master bath, separate shower, den with gas fireplace (propane), office, formal dining, spacious kitchen, covered patio in back looking out over large back yard with plenty room for great family fun. SELLER SAYS HOUSE IS BEING SOLD 'AS IS.' Per Home inspection done in August, 2021 only minor cosmetic things need attention.

For open house information, contact Woody Spiers, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175318)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

