Picayune-curious? These homes are on the market

1212 Stemwood Drive, Picayune, 39466 4 Beds 3 Baths | $156,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Big Family Needed! This large home has Master Suite on first floor and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The upstairs rooms have original hard wood floors. Enclosed Sunroom with deck off the back provides lots of room to entertain. The yard is half an acre with fenced yard and workshop with rollup door. House is close to schools, church's, entertainment, shopping & interstate! Don't miss out on this one! Will finance Conventional!!

66071 St. Michaels Street, Pearl River, 70452 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Seeing is Believing...One-Owner All Brick Home on a 1 Acre...(No HOA) Stunning Live Oaks, Reclaimed Pine Floors from 1840's Jax Brewery, Brick Accent Walls, Fenced Yard, Huge Den, Kitchen with Granite open to Breakfast and Keeping Rm, Large Bedrooms, Main Suite Down with 6' Tub and Separate Shower, Covered Back Porch, 3 Car Carport, 12x10 GreenHouse Plus Playhouse, Lots of Storage, Living Rm with Real Brick Fireplace, Large Utility Rm, Upstairs Opening for Spiral Staircase, Large Den, Cozy Keeping Rm.

138 Cybur Hills, Carriere, 39426 1 Bed 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 2005

WELCOME TO PARADISE AND PEACE & QUIET! HOME STARTED OUT AS A WEEKEND PLACE & TURNED INTO THE PERFECT RETIREMENT HOME! BIG LIVING RM, LG MASTER BEDROOM, SHOWER & TUB WITH DOUB VANITIES IN BATH , FORMAL DINING, LG KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, AT LEAST 30 CABINETS, OFFICE OR STUDY, BIG UTILITY, AND 2 CAR GARAGE/WORKSHOP PLUS BONUS RM. SEE WILDLIFE, DEER IN YOUR YARD! FISH FROM YOUR VERY OWN LAKE! A MUST SEE!

72 Secretariat Drive, Carriere, 39426 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Nice brick home in Windance Subdivision features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, walk in closet, jetted tub in large master bath, separate shower, den with gas fireplace (propane), office, formal dining, spacious kitchen, covered patio in back looking out over large back yard with plenty room for great family fun. SELLER SAYS HOUSE IS BEING SOLD 'AS IS.' Per Home inspection done in August, 2021 only minor cosmetic things need attention.

