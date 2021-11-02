CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homes for sale in Lancaster: New listings

 5 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Lancaster area:

2548 Paxton Avenue, Palmdale, 93551

4 Beds 3 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful traditional home in Palmdale! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features high, vaulted ceilings, multiple living spaces, ample natural light, and an open concept floor plan - perfect for entertaining! The kitchen boasts tile floor, abundant storage space, and built in oven, microwave, and range - any chef's dream! Relax in the luxurious primary suite featuring stained glass accent window, dual vanity, oversized garden tub with separate shower stall, and walk-in closet. Located on a meticulously maintained large lot, enjoy evenings on the covered back patio surrounded by mature landscaping and peach, pear and fig trees. This one is light, bright, and ready for showings!

6837 Princessa Drive, Palmdale, 93551

5 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,128 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful West Palmdale home, located in a highly desired neighborhood. Double door entrance with a beautiful view of the elegant stairway. Vaulted ceilings to give you an appreciation of the large second story. Making your way through the first floor you will find large formal dining and living room. The kitchen offers you a very large island and marble counter-tops. Plenty of cabinet space that is open to the family room with it's own fireplace! Downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom perfect for guests or an in-laws quarter. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and bonus room! Double door entrance for the large master bedroom. One of a kind master bathroom with a separate jetted tub and two walk in closets. The balcony off of the master bedroom for those early morning coffees with a view! This gorgeous property is located in the Bella Estates community adjacent to Quartz Hill, just a few miles from shopping and the freeway. Set up your viewing appointment today!

44355 47Th St, Lancaster, 93536

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,554 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to the highly sought after West Lancaster area. When you enter the home, you are greeted with a grand foyer with vaulted ceilings and over 2,500 sq ft of living space and a beautiful open floor plan to entertain family. You will feel at home the moment you walk in. Gorgeous kitchen with center island, quartz counters, back-splash and a built-in desk. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft that can be converted to a 4th bedroom or a second family room to entertain. Huge master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, his and hers sink. Laundry room is located downstairs with plenty of cabinet storage. Nice size backyard for the kiddos to run around with total privacy.

1754 W Milling Street, Lancaster, 93534

4 Beds 2 Baths | $485,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Desireable westside single story energy effecient home features tankless water heater, recessed ceiling fire sprinkler system and PAID FOR solar!! Open floor plan has living room/dining area, open kitchen with dark wood cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops plus an island. Four comfortable bedrooms plus a main suite with walk in closet and en suite bath with dual sinks. Indoor laundry room plus a bonus room that could be 5th bedroom. Low maintainence landscaped front & rear. 2 car attaced direct access garage. No Mello Roos!!

