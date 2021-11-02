Check out these houses for sale in Evansville

(EVANSVILLE, IN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Evansville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

121 Hillcrest Drive, Newburgh, 47630 2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Cozy two bedroom home on downtown Newburgh. Large rooms and high ceilings make this a great find. Great size lot. Totally remodeled bathroom. Large lot measures just under a half acre. 4 car detached garage. Replacement windows. Updates to plumbing and electric.

1505 Ravenswood Drive, Evansville, 47714 2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,333 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Package of 15 Properties ONLY to be sold TOGETHER for a TOTAL price of $650,000. Properties included: 1222 N Elliott St MLS # 202136130, 1304 Oakley St MLS # 202136128, 1413 E Illinois St MLS # 202136131, 1427 E Illinois St MLS # 202136132, 1710 E Illinois St MLS # 202136133, 1817 E Michigan St MLS # 202136134, 824 Adams Ave MLS #202136136, 824 Jackson Ave MLS # 202136138, 1413 Adams Ave MLS # 202136139, 1301 Henning Ave MLS # 202136140, 1319 Henning Ave MLS # 202136141, 1408 Jackson Ave MLS # 202136142, 1505 Ravenswood Dr MLS # 202136143, 2407 E Riverside Dr MLS # 202136144, 1721 Edson Ave MLS # 202136146. Properties being sold As-Is. No sign on property. Tenant Occupied- DO NOT contact or disturb tenants. This property currently rents for $600/month. Total rent roll for 15 properties is $8790.00.

215 E Meade Drive, Evansville, 47715 2 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This home is ready for new owners. HOME IS AN ESTATE! Beautiful curb appeal and Immediate possession is available. This 2-4 bedroom home has great room sizes and lots of incredible wood work. Full of beautiful trim, crown molding and built ins. The main level has a wide open foyer that welcomes your guests. Beautiful wainscotting in the entry and dining area. The oversized, eat in kitchen offers an eat at bar with tons of counter space and cabinets. All appliances are included. White tile flooring through out the entry, kitchen, dining room, laundry and hall. The kitchen also has a planning desk area. There are 3 full baths including the one that is in the spacious laundry room. The living room is quite unique and offers a fireplace and multiple built in book cases and tv cabinet. There are two patio doors in the home that have special security doors over them to double up on security while you are gone. The master bedroom suite has it all. Over sized double vanity with whirlpool tub and separate shower. His and hers master walk in closets as well as a linen closet and huge floor to ceiling mirror. There is also a stained glass window above the whirlpool tub. Patio doors from the bedroom that lead to the back patio. The second bedroom is spacious and is attached to the guest bathroom. Plantation shutters throughout are just stunning. The bonus to this home is that the second level offers lots of square footage that has been framed out, but not finished. There is room for at least 2 large bedrooms and a full bath( tub/shower unit is already up there) and a bonus room. The 2 car attached garage is generously sized and has plenty of storage area. THE HIDDEN GEM OF THIS IS THAT THE UPSTAIRS HAS A POTENTIAL OF 2-3 MORE BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH. Don't miss this one! It will go fast.

2119 W Delaware Street, Evansville, 47712 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1919

This west side home with 2-3 bedrooms and one bath, kitchen, dining room, laundry room and covered patio is waiting for new owners! Kitchen appliances are all included. There is off street parking in back and a small utility shed. There is a privacy fence around most of the home. Just a few blocks and you can be there for Franklin Street activities and numerous restaurants, the library and a bowling alley! The room upstairs would not be a traditional bedroom as it is A-frame shaped room. Dimensions are the "squared" on the lower portion of the room. Seller is selling the property "as is". Inspections are for buyer's information only.

