Take a look at these homes for sale in Wilmington

(Wilmington, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wilmington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2607 Oakley Road, Castle Hayne, 28429 3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Almost 3.8 acres with a 1990 doublewide that needs a little work but is fully functional with 3 beds, 2-1/2 bath, baseboard heating, and a wood-burning fireplace. Prime location in Castle Hayne close to downtown Wilmington at the edge of the Wrightsboro area.There is also a garage workshop in great condition on a separate power meter with a lean-to attached for boats or tractors. Sold as-is since the value is in the land. Property has the potential to be subdivided. Excellent opportunity for a developer or a homeowner looking for privacy. Property is currently used as a second home for motocross riding and has a pit bike Enduro track. Also great for walking, mountain biking, or the horse enthusiast.

For open house information, contact Heather M Black, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage-Midtown at 910-799-3435

3819 Northern Lights Drive, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,195 | Single Family Residence | 2,081 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home comes with over 2,000 square feet of living space, a formal dining room off the foyer entry, a kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the great room, and a breakfast area that lends access to a rear patio. A large family room/loft area is located on the second floor along with a laundry room. The master suite offers a walk-in-closet and an attached bathroom. Proposed construction. Estimated completion January 2022.

For open house information, contact Team Jennie Stevens, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435

2941 Hatchers Run Lot 202, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,870 | Townhouse | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with our popular Tuscan plan- a one level paired ranch home with an amazing open floorplan. The spacious kitchen, dining, and family rooms all flow together nicely and a covered rear porch off the family room creates a seamless extension of living space. Split bedroom floorplan, large laundry room, and lots of closets for storage. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC

2417 Palisade Court, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful Home on a cul-de-sac! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ideally situated on the side of a cul-de-sac in the amenity laden neighborhood of Windsor Park. Schedule today to see why this home would be the perfect place for you. With a large backyard, vaulted ceiling, arched doorway, exterior wired office, and two car-garage, this home is perfectly situated across from wooded property and provides for a peaceful setting. All appliances included. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and a playground. Owners are only looking for offers that include a 3 month leaseback, with an additional month to month leaseback option (terms negotiable). Schedule today to see why this should be your next home!

For open house information, contact Loren E Baysden, Network Real Estate at 910-458-8881