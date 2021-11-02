Check out these houses for sale in Oceanside

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Looking for a house in Oceanside? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

705 Via Barquero, San Marcos, 92069 4 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in 2001

A fabulous opportunity awaits you in this charming one level home in Santa Fe Hills. A pristine front yard brimming with flowers and beautiful plants leads you to a welcoming front porch. The interior reflects the moving process of the current owner. There are 3 bedrooms plus an office. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and Bosch stainless appliances and is adjacent to the family room. It leads out to the picturesque low maintenance private back yard complete with pavers and a spa. The gorgeous rose garden is a delight. The master offers a ceiling fan, large walk in closet and double sink with upgraded fixtures. See Supplement.....

191 La Costa Avenue, Encinitas, 92024 5 Beds 6 Baths | $3,974,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in 2005

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS TO FOLLOW. Located in LEUCADIA near the newly opened HYATT Alila MAREA Beach Resort. ONLY 1/10th of a mile(5 min walk) to South Carlsbad Beach. Upon entering this private and exclusive gated community, Cabanas on the Coast, you will instantly feel like you are on an island in paradise. This very private cul-de-sac features only two homes, each sitting on oversized lots. This island-inspired beauty represents coastal living at its finest. The. amount of custom finishes are evident from the moment you walk onto the property. The pebble paved driveway featuring a two-car garage and covered carport, the patterned cedar siding, a standing seam metal roof, and beautifully dressed windows each featuring custom Bahama style shutters exude the royal island feel. Crushed pebble pathways surrounded by lush green grass and lined with tropical foliage, a mature fig tree, a greenhouse, and uplighting that highlights the hotel-like lap pool which has cascading spa and a diamond scored pool deck. Custom carbonized bamboo, two-toned natural cork, terrazzo, and limestone are just a few of the hand-picked flooring displayed in this masterpiece. There are 3 large bedrooms downstairs with closets that have built-in storage, a private bathroom, and French doors that lead to exclusive lanais. Bedroom four downstairs can be offered as a master bedroom or guest suite. This lovely area has custom sliding glass doors with double-lined woven shades that open up to your backyard oasis. The custom bath features a spacious walk-in shower with Mosaic tile and rain glass shower doors. The custom kitchen will excite anyone who loves to entertain and cook as it features African Mahogony cabinets and under lighting, exotic granite countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf six-burner stovetop with a commercial hood. Wolf double ovens, Bosch dishwasher, and a built-in Miele coffee maker. There are quaint areas of the kitchen to enjoy indoor and outdoor dining. while experiencing the chiseled fireplace. The master bedroom suite upstairs features a breathtaking pyramid ceiling in stained cedar planks, a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and walk-in steam shower, and stairs outside that lead to the pool. Perched above the ocean is an entertainers' haven. Experience cool, tropical breezes while enjoying family and friends in your very own island paradise, This is a California dream come true.

663 Boysenberry Way, Oceanside, 92057 4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Looking for an amazing property? Look no further. Here is a beautiful one story home overlooking the scrumptious tomato field in Oceanside. The kitchen has been remodeled and equipped with stunning stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. This is a must see home because the entire house has been upgraded with elegancy. The flooring is hardwood designed throughout various sections of the house. Enjoy a very low maintenance front and side yard while delighting in the hearty fruits from the fully grown fruit trees. The amazing view and fresh air of the backyard can use some TLC; and you can turn it into the most entertaining atmosphere for your family and friends or keep it as your serene place to enjoy your morning coffee.

1549 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, 92024 0 Bed 1 Bath | $109,500 | Single Family Residence | 240 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New 2021 Tiny Home in Trailer Rancho Mobile Home Park Space 7 in the beach city of Encinitas. Park is walking distance to the beach! This bright studio home has 240 sqft. with air conditioning, wood-look linoleum, industrial shelving, and Corian counters throughout. Kitchen offers plenty of counter space with dual burner gas cooktop and stainless steel dishwasher and sink. Bathroom is complete with tub and shower combo. Home is move in ready!! S324700

