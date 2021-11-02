Take a look at these Erie condominiums on the market now

(ERIE, PA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Erie condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Erie condos have been selected from our classified listings:

4108 Bonica Circle, Erie, 16506 2 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Condominium | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Charming Maleno built condo, featuring the "Appleton" design, located in desirable South Pointe. This free standing condo features an open plan, vaulted ceilings, bright sunroom, and 2 spacious bedrooms and first floor laundry. Garage floor recently refinished, all appliances included.

12 Niagara Pier, Erie, 16507 3 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | Condominium | 3,680 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Enjoy the sunrises & sunsets from your very own condo in the gated community on Niagara Pier. This rare opportunity features an open floor plan, cath. clgs., 3 laundry areas, central vac system, 2 tankless HW heaters, and finished Lower Level. When you are away control the lighting, heating, A/C, humidity with the advanced security system that also senses for water leaks. Sit back & relax from either balcony and listen to the music from the amphitheater and watch the Brig Niagara sail on by.

6400 Meadowland Circle, Erie, 16509 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Charming maintenance free condo located in The Meadows At Summit. This "Holly" floorplan features 2 bedrooms and a den/office area all throughout an open layout. Natural light flows throughout this perfectly situated home and the year around sunroom overlooks beautiful green space. Move in and make this patio home your own! Seller offering a $4,000 carpet allowance.

1401 State Street, Erie, 16501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $197,000 | Condominium | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Great opportunity to live in downtown Erie. Corner loft in Mercantile Building. 12' ceilings and open floor plan. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Storage unit available in lower level. Currently Leased.

