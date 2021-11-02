Home ownership in Port St Lucie is within reach with townhouses like these

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Port St Lucie, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

2358 Sw Marshfield Court, Port Saint Lucie, 34953 3 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Townhouse | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Recently Updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, and a 1 car garage. Recently painted and New flooring Installed throughout.** For current tenant Privacy, Photos in MLS are from Jan 2021 **Beautiful townhome located in a Private gated community that offers clubhouse amenities and two community pools for your enjoyment. Located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, Tradition, and I-95, the property will not last long.

For open house information, contact Juan R Hernandez, Atlantic Shores Rlty Expertise at 772-228-2111

215 Preserve Trail South, Stuart, 34994 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,995 | Townhouse | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in None

Cozy dining area adjacent to an open great room. Impressive kitchen with center island great for the cook in the family. Elegant owner's suite with spacious walk in closet. Convenient laundry room on the second floor. Attached 1-car garage, great for parking or additional storage.

For open house information, contact The Preserve at Avonlea KHV-South East Florida

1934 Se Korona Drive, Port Saint Lucie, 34952 3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Townhouse | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2008

3Bd, 2.5Ba End Unit Townhome with attached 1 Car Garage in East Lake Village. This home features a spacious living room. Stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring on entire main level. Stairs and second level bedrooms have wood laminate flooring throughout. Master Suite features a walk-in closet and balcony overlooking beautiful tree-lined street. HOA includes, Cable,Phone, Hi-Speed Internet and Landscaping. Community amenities; Pool, Playground, Lake with Fishing Pier, Picnic Area, Biking/Jogging Paths. Excellent location, close to shops, restaurants, hospitals, parks, schools and the local beaches!

For open house information, contact Paige Blind, Sharon J. Kelly Realty Inc. at 772-871-0340

2850 Nw Treviso Circle, Port Saint Lucie, 34986 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,000 | Townhouse | 1,477 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Almost Brand New 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome for sale in Port St. Lucie. This Townhome has a spacious open floor-plan, a gourmet kitchen with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, elegant backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting. The great room has a large slider doors that leads to the patio. The master suite has a large walk in closet, dual sinks, and a walk in shower. Located in Vizcaya Falls featuring first class amenities that includes a clubhouse, fitness center, resort style, water play area, pool, tennis and a play area. Home automation includes: Nest Thermostat, Smart doorbell, smart garage door and smart outdoor cameras, and alarm system.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Mezzetti, Chris Allen Realty at 561-507-5448