Single-family homes for sale in Huntsville

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Huntsville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Huntsville area:

3 Ledge View Drive Se, Huntsville, 35802 8 Beds 11 Baths | $2,999,500 | Single Family Residence | 14,102 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Rare opportunity to own an Estate home atop The Ledges gated community, on hole #12 with breathtaking views from multiple verandas. Entering this Neoclassical Southern Charmer, you're greeted with luxury throughout with only the best quality elements, from the impressive Schonbek Swarovski Crystal chandeliers, custom millwork, stately columns & more. Designed for entertaining: TWO chef's kitchens with multiple Sub-Zero, Wolf appliances; and multiple wet bars in theater room, game room, billiards room, and ballroom. Master suites on each floor, including an entire home suite downstairs. Bonus rooms: yoga studio, safe room, abundant storage. Elevator accessibility. Tour of Clubhouse available.

For open house information, contact Angie Kloote Engel & Volkers Huntsville

305 Clift Home Place, Huntsville, 35757 4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,810 | Single Family Residence | 2,741 Square Feet | Built in None

The Charlotte plan is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house that offers a spacious 2,470 square feet. The open-concept layout provides a seamless flow between the elegant great room, stylish kitchen, and aesthetic foyer. The luxurious master suite provides a secluded retreat complete with a lavish connecting bathroom. Featuring a double vanity, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and walk-in shower, the master bath feels more like a spa. The plan is completed with 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second floor. The bonus room accommodates large furniture for an additional sitting area or game room. The distinguished details highlighted in this plan create a sophisticated, yet cozy feel.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders

133 Bienville Street, Madison, 35758 4 Beds 4 Baths | $939,899 | Single Family Residence | 3,685 Square Feet | Built in None

Be prepared to be blown away by the Calloway! This unique plan was made for the porch lover. Complete with 2 covered patios, a mud room with cubbies, and a 2-story great room, the Calloway offers a complete entertainment space that is perfect for any occasion. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home features coffered ceilings, a bonus room, and double wall ovens to highlight the essence of luxurious living. The master suite, highlighted with decorative ceiling accents, is completed with his and her vanities and a serene soaking tub. The 3 car garage allows plenty of space for vehicles and storage. The 2-story, open great room gives every family member the ability to have their own space and still be connected within the house. The Calloway blends functional and luxurious making this home the perfect one for you!

For open house information, contact Rhonda Pitts Stone Martin Builders

219 Arcadian Way, Huntsville, 35757 4 Beds 4 Baths | $528,424 | Single Family Residence | 2,582 Square Feet | Built in None

The Magnolia plan provides a seamless indoor-outdoor living space. This plan was designed as a porch-lover's paradise, with two porches that are easily accessible from the kitchen and great room. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath design offers space for the whole family to enjoy. The serene sitting area in the master bedroom allows a quiet escape from the stresses of everyday life. The second floor features room for all your guests. With 3 bedrooms and a bonus room, the Magnolia provides ample space for the whole family. The open kitchen concept allows for constant communication from the kitchen, dining area, and great room. The Magnolia features spaces the whole family will love!

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders