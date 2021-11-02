Take a look at these homes for sale in Eugene

(Eugene, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Eugene. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2023 Floral Hill Dr, Eugene, 97403 3 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,718 Square Feet | Built in 1945

So much to see in this wonderful home. Charming classic amenities with surprises throughout. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, large picture windows. Living room with wood-burning fireplace plus huge family room with gas fireplace, formal dining. Master with walk-in closet & bath. Full basement with large workshop & exterior entrance, 3 car garage. Huge over 1/2 acre lot includes storage shed w/windows, gazebo, deck, patio, beautiful yard, privacy, adjacent to Hendricks Park. South Eugene Schools.

89962 Fir Butte Rd, Eugene, 97402 4 Beds 3 Baths | $827,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful setting for this 4 bedroom home. Circular driveway to the home, and separate drive to the barn. Stone entry, curved stairway to 3 bedrooms upstairs. Primary bedroom on lower level. Garden, barn with area for animals. Oversized 720 sq ft garage. New roof in 2017, two new water heaters. This is a Wonderful one owner farmhouse.

635 W N St, Springfield, 97477 3 Beds 1 Bath | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Looking for a cute and cozy home with lots of character? You must see this home today! The kitchen will blow you away with its beautiful wood plank countertops, stainless steel appliances and clean backsplash. Enjoy and entertain your family and friends in every season, with a large backyard that boasts a covered and extended deck. Top all of this off with a great location, just minutes away from parks, dining and University of Oregon athletic fields.

3530 Game Farm Rd Spc53, Springfield, 97477 2 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome to Lane County's first CoOp Senior Community; Enjoy the stability of ownership in this2 bed/2 bath home in 55+ park. Plenty of room to garden! Large open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large lot & plenty of room to expand or garden.

