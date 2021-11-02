CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Eugene

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 5 days ago

(Eugene, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Eugene. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCu4i_0ckJb7Dp00

2023 Floral Hill Dr, Eugene, 97403

3 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,718 Square Feet | Built in 1945

So much to see in this wonderful home. Charming classic amenities with surprises throughout. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, large picture windows. Living room with wood-burning fireplace plus huge family room with gas fireplace, formal dining. Master with walk-in closet & bath. Full basement with large workshop & exterior entrance, 3 car garage. Huge over 1/2 acre lot includes storage shed w/windows, gazebo, deck, patio, beautiful yard, privacy, adjacent to Hendricks Park. South Eugene Schools.

For open house information, contact Adrienne St Clair, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals at 800-589-3161

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21157853)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEV4x_0ckJb7Dp00

89962 Fir Butte Rd, Eugene, 97402

4 Beds 3 Baths | $827,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful setting for this 4 bedroom home. Circular driveway to the home, and separate drive to the barn. Stone entry, curved stairway to 3 bedrooms upstairs. Primary bedroom on lower level. Garden, barn with area for animals. Oversized 720 sq ft garage. New roof in 2017, two new water heaters. This is a Wonderful one owner farmhouse.

For open house information, contact Don Cottel, Hybrid Real Estate at 541-343-0322

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21049015)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSMmj_0ckJb7Dp00

635 W N St, Springfield, 97477

3 Beds 1 Bath | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Looking for a cute and cozy home with lots of character? You must see this home today! The kitchen will blow you away with its beautiful wood plank countertops, stainless steel appliances and clean backsplash. Enjoy and entertain your family and friends in every season, with a large backyard that boasts a covered and extended deck. Top all of this off with a great location, just minutes away from parks, dining and University of Oregon athletic fields.

For open house information, contact Gregory Wirtala, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals at 800-589-3161

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21493239)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZMNC_0ckJb7Dp00

3530 Game Farm Rd Spc53, Springfield, 97477

2 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome to Lane County's first CoOp Senior Community; Enjoy the stability of ownership in this2 bed/2 bath home in 55+ park. Plenty of room to garden! Large open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large lot & plenty of room to expand or garden.

For open house information, contact Joshua Cooley, Keller Williams Realty Eugene and Springfield at 541-431-6480

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21658870)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Real Estate
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Eugene, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
City
Springfield, OR
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stairway#Windows#Hybrid Real Estate#University Of Oregon
Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
272
Followers
565
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy