Step into home ownership in Chattanooga with one of these condos

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Chattanooga condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Chattanooga condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1607 Fagan St, Chattanooga, 37408 1 Bed 2 Baths | $255,000 | Condominium | 1,166 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This 1-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath town home near Chattanooga's beloved Montague Park and the Southside's vibrant dining and restaurant scene is now available. With more than 1100 square feet, this bright, modern address is ideal for the city dweller or investor looking for a great short- or long-term rental. (Home is currently an Air B n B with a booked calendar that Buyer can assume.) Features include luxury vinyl plank, tiled tub surround, 9-foot ceilings and a sleek kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Furnishings are negotiable for an additional cost.

1445 Fagan St, Chattanooga, 37408 1 Bed 1 Bath | $187,500 | Condominium | 803 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Fagan Flats! Offering a LIMITED number of One and Two Bedroom Flats under $260,000. These one-level open concept condos offer the option of owning for less than renting. The Fagan Flats development is conveniently located in the bustling Park District and within walking distance to locally-owned restaurants, bars, music venues and shopping in the Southside. Already known for its thriving art, music, food and social scene, the Park District is fast becoming Chattanooga's newest hot spot due its location and flurry of new developments. Nearby destinations include the Stove Works Art building and Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. Professionally designed by HK Architects. Fagan Flats is a 3 story building with covered, ground floor parking for residents. Act quickly for prime locations. AirBnB/VRBO is an option with proper permitting from the City. Anticipated completion Fall 2021.

4 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga, 37405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Condominium | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Sitting at the foot of the Market Street Bridge, Bridgeview on Northshore marks the entrance to Downtown Chattanooga's Northshore District. #225 is an executive corner residence with a covered balcony running the full length of the condominium. The extensive balcony has great views and ample room for multiple seating and dining options. An open floorplan and large windows put the views on full display in this 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath luxury condominium home. Concrete and steel construction and near ''airport quality'' sound abatement features ensure privacy and security. The gallery kitchen has dark stained cabinetry with stainless steel accents, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. A gas fireplace, modern fixtures and a dining area make this home beautiful and functional. Two secure parking spaces in the attached and secured parking garage come with this unit as well as water and gas provided in the HOA fee. Freshly painted with newly polished floors. BridgeView on Northshore is located in the heart of the Northshore District with the Market Street Bridge, Renaissance Park and the Tennessee River as its neighbors. Walk to the shops, fining dining, coffee houses and casual eateries that make the Northshore one of the most sought-after locations to live and play in the Chattanooga area. Publix, Whole Foods, Walgreens and a variety of service businesses are also just blocks away.

151 Woodland Ave, Chattanooga, 37405 2 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Condominium | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to BridgeTender CITY HOMES in the heart of Chattanooga's Northshore District! Designed by RiverStreet Architecture, you can enjoy true urban living without sacrificing space, quality or features! Amazing views of downtown Chattanooga, Lookout Mountain and North Chatt toward Hill City and Signal Mountain + two car garages with lower level storage + a private, outdoor terrace for entertaining! Well-designed and executed, the floor plan of each city home has been thoughtfully constructed with noise-quietening benefits, firewalls and upgraded finishes like real hardwoods; extensive cabinetry; quartz countertops with waterfall edges and backsplash; wrought iron and cable railings; open riser stairs; real wood closet shelving; and ample storage! 151 Woodland Ave features premium city views and mountain views + additional windows as an end unit. Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus an upper level flex room that measures the entire footprint of the unit - which easily functions with dual uses (media room and office). This upper level is impressive and includes a beverage center with ice maker, beverage cooler and sink because just steps away is your private, outdoor terrace for entertaining. On the main level (street level) is your living/kitchen area with a butler's/entertaining bar with wine fridge. In the kitchen - GE appliances include a smooth-top range with double convection oven, stainless exhaust hood and dishwasher. A microwave and refrigerator can be included before closing. The stylish kitchen has ample cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless apron sink, commercial faucet, under-cabinet lighting and soft-close drawers. The second level are your private bedrooms, baths and well-appointed laundry. The Owner's Suite easily accommodates a King bed and has a walk-in closet and private bath. The Guest Bedroom has a walk-in closet and accommodates a Queen bed. The lower level features a two car garage with insulated garage door and owner's entry area perfectly sized to create a dropzone/mudroom with bike storage AND there is an adjacent utility/storage area with utility sink for more storage of recreational gear or seasonal items. BridgeTender City Homes are well-constructed with commercial grade storefront windows and a low maintenance exterior of brick, and fiber cement designed to look like wood. All exterior components are maintained by the HOA and trash removal is included just outside the garage door. Don't miss your opportunity to take advantage of this Northshore property that combines efficiency, modern amenities, luxury finishes, premium location and amazing city and mountain views! With a walk score of 81, you are a short distance from Coolidge Park, Walnut Street Bridge, Renaissance Park, Stringer's Ridge Park, Publix, Taco Mamacitas, Good Dog, Stone Cup Coffee and much more! Visit our website to learn more!

