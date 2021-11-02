Take a look at these homes on the Brownsville market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Brownsville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brownsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2901 Central Blvd., Brownsville, 78520

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths Condominium, Remodeled Exquisite kitchen with quartz countertop, recessed lighting ,new floors through out, all showers remodeled, new floorings, working chimney, LOts of storage, walking closets on Master, utility closet on patio, 2 private patios. very centrally located, Lush tropical landscaping Property has great pool to relax and a natural Resaca,

7585 Cedar Ave., Brownsville, 78526

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,511 Square Feet | Built in 2007

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN A EXCELLENT SUBDIVISION WITH GREAT SCHOOLS, FEATURES OPEN SPACIOUS AREAS WITH HIGH CEILINGS, CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, COME SEE FOR YOURSELF!!!

2254 Portofino Blvd., Brownsville, 78526

4 Beds 4 Baths | $268,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Excellent location. 4 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath house in the Portofino Subdivision. Split floor plan. Great open area between living, dining, and the kitchen. Granite counter tops and cabinetry. The master bedroom is large and comes with a double vanity, walk in closet and garden tub. The kitchen appliances convey with the sale. . In a quiet and safe neighborhood. Near walking trails, shopping, Walmart and HEB. Large 2 car garage with extra washer and dryer hook up.

5432 Autumn, Brownsville, 78526

4 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,646 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful Home located in The Woods Subdivision ready to be your new home. This Florida home Style is located near the Expressway, Shopping Mall, Hospitals, Restaurants, and Supermarkets. Roof is red tile, the master bedroom is spacious with a fantastic bathroom including 2 sinks and jacuzzi, a big kitchen with spacious cabinets, 1 formal Living Room and Dining Room, Family Living Room, Laundry room, and more. In the yard is a pool with beautiful trees and a pavement section as an extra parking space.

