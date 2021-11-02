Top homes for sale in Gainesville

(Gainesville, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1700 Sw 16 Court, Gainesville, 32608 2 Beds 1 Bath | $161,000 | Condominium | 889 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Quiet rear of community location. Court yard view, close walking distance to Shands and VA hospitals. Partially furnished. All room measurements and information in this listing is considered reliable, but not guaranteed. Governing Docs available for Buyer to confirm.

For open house information, contact Janet Fetterman, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MORTGAGE LLC at 352-240-1133

6214 Sw 8Th Lane, Gainesville, 32607 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,707 | Townhouse | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Don''t miss your opportunity to own this cute townhouse in Shell Rock Villas! Great central location with easy access to bus stops, Shands, UF, Butler Plaza, Oaks Mall, Celebration Pointe and new development underway! Best school zones in the town! This bright end unit with 2 bed 1.5 bath is move in ready. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and a shared bath. Downstairs has a great room complete with fireplace. Screened in back porch that has a storage room with laundry/dryer hookups. The exterior is completely maintained by the association. Landscape maintenance and garbage service is also include in monthly HOA. Monthly HOA fees cover exterior insurance (including roof), lawn and trash. A great property for investment, call now!

For open house information, contact Craig Wilburn, KELLER WILLIAMS GAINESVILLE REALTY PARTNERS at 352-240-0600

4000 Sw 23Rd Street 3-302, Gainesville, 32608 4 Beds 4 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,177 Square Feet | Built in 1999

TOP FLOOR 4 bed/4 bath condo close to University of Florida, Shands Hospital, and shopping! Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and its' own bathroom. This condo also has an open covered porch with a storage closet and an ideal view of the pool. Newer appliances, NEW UPGRADED VINYL FLOORING in living room, and NEW AC(3/2021)! Furniture is negotiable. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, basketball court, and volleyball! High-speed internet is also included in the monthly association fee! Located on the bus routes to UF, Shands, and shopping!

For open house information, contact Matt Price, University Realty at 352-327-9500

10925 Sw 27Th Avenue, Gainesville, 32608 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,262,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,477 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Breathtaking curb appeal! This Bullard custom built 4 bed/4.5 bath with office home set back on a park-like 2 acres will draw you in. You are welcomed by the large living and dining room with coffered ceilings and gas fireplace, which leads you to the screened sunroom through 2 sets of tall French doors. Relax by a wood-burning fireplace or step out on to the gorgeous pavers to the pool and fire pit. The Butler’s Bar with sink and refrigerator leads to the kitchen, which has granite countertops, ceiling-high custom cabinets, 2 appliance garages, 2 dishwashers, double wall ovens, walk-in pantry and large island. The master suite offers 2 walk-in closets and a bathroom with a separate water closet, dual sinks, vanity towers, soaking tub, walk-in shower and unique coffee bar. The oversized laundry room allows space for a refrigerator. Round the corner to the mudroom with built-in lockers. Beautiful tile fills the first floor living space. Head upstairs to a flex room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Discover storage areas and the whole-house generator for extra comfort. The 3-car garage has a mini split HVAC. Biltmore is a gated, unique community with a relaxed and natural feel, close to UF, Shands and North Fl. Reg.Medical Center.

For open house information, contact Rachel Kerensky, BHGRE THOMAS GROUP at 352-226-8228