These houses are for sale in Greenville

401 Sweetgrass Lane, Piedmont, 29673 5 Beds 3 Baths | $304,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features. One of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Greenville and Simpsonville, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever!! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring tot lot, sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

6 Chipping Ct, Greenville, 29607 4 Beds 3 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Have you been looking for the perfect location in Greenville? This is one of the coveted neighborhoods off E. Parkins Mill Rd. in Kellett Park Subdivision. Convenient to Downtown, I-85, shopping , dining, hospitals, and schools. This home is situated on the end of a cul-de-sac on over a half acre with 4 bedrooms, large bonus room, and 3 full baths. The home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, Brazilian cherry and stone countertops, custom closets, central vacuum, irrigation system, and master on main and second level. Back yard features a stone pond and small waterfall, mature landscaping, and is fenced in. Seller has recently had a new roof and all new HVAC systems installed. So much more. Call and schedule a showing today. Virtual Tour Available.

223 Rosecroft Drive, Easley, 29642 3 Beds 3 Baths | $300,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,216 Square Feet | Built in None

- Attached 1-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with island overlooking the family room and breakfast area. - Rear patio/deck is great for enjoying the outdoors.- Optional features available include a screened porch, dining room, study, 4th bedroom, and fireplace. - First floor owners suite with generous walk-in closet, dual vanity, and seated shower. - Optional 2nd floor bonus room available.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

6 Gerru Court, Taylors, 29687 4 Beds 4 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,463 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The elegant and stylish façade of this 2-story, 2889 sq ft Modern Farmhouse is a real eye-catcher! With 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms and a desirable front loading 3-car garage, you’ll have plenty of space to move and grow. Energy efficiency is yours with an encapsulated crawl space foundation. Step in to the foyer and you’ll have access to the office/den on the left and sight lines through the great room to the rear covered porch in front of you. The great room is the perfect place to relax in front of the large cozy fireplace. The great room opens to the kitchen/dinette area. In the kitchen is a generous island with built-in range and seating for 4. Numerous cabinets and a walk-in pantry only steps from the garage make storage and organizing a breeze! The dinette area has two large windows and access to the rear porch, allowing for lots of natural light. On the left side of the lower level is your inviting master suite. The master bedroom has windows on two sides, making this space feel bright and airy. The master bathroom features dual vanities, a private toilet area and separate bathtub and shower. A roomy walk-in closet completes the suite. On the second level you’ll find three additional bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. A Jack and Jill bathroom separates two of the bedrooms and another bathroom is only a few steps away from the third bedroom. There is also an expansive loft located upstairs, a great place for family game/movie night or for the kids to entertain friends. A laundry area is conveniently located on both levels. The combination of luxury and functionality make this a perfect home no matter what type of lifestyle you have! Get this home now when you can still customize and make your own selections!

