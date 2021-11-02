Urban home ownership in Augusta? These condos are on the market

(AUGUSTA, GA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Augusta or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Augusta condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2846 Walton Way, Augusta, 30909 2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Condominium | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1977

G R E A T P L A C E , G R E A T P R I C E ! This cozy, affordable two bedroom, two bathroom home is located in the beautiful Georgetown Club Condos. Centrally located in desirable West Augusta, this home is perfect for a student or someone downsizing. Newer carpet in great condition... reserved parking... swimming pool... RESERVE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

1017 Stevens Creek Road, Augusta, 30907 2 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Condominium | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautifully recently updated condo. 2bedroom1 1/2 bath 2 stories. New LVP flooring throughout. New kitchen appliances and updated lighting. ( a real cool light in the dining room) Bedrooms are a great size with a walk-in walk-thru closet from owners bedroom to the newly complete bath remodel. Wonderful private courtyard entrance. A corner unit condo. Quite and beautifully maintained common area space with Swimming pool and clubhouse. Close to everything you need.

1020 B Carriage Drive, Aiken, 29803 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,900 | Condominium | 957 Square Feet | Built in 1970

If living simple in the city is something you desire, this one is it! This lower level, modest 2 bedroom 1 bath condo home has a living room, freshly painted bathroom, eat in kitchen, stove with light/vented hood, refrigerator, new never used dishwasher, glass sliders off the kitchen that leads to a small patio area, perfect for a quaint reflection area. This owner added the plumbing/venting for a washer and dryer inside the home. This home has great potential and waiting for you to make it yours. Tidy Laundromat for residents available. Call today for your appointment. These condo's don't pop up very often. If measurements and schools are important, it is up to the buyer to verify.

936 Broad Street, Augusta, 30901 0 Bed 1 Bath | $137,900 | Condominium | 638 Square Feet | Built in 2011

JB Whites Studio Condo with All Furniture Included!!! A condo in the middle of all of the action in downtown Augusta. Close to the Medical District, Restaurants, Shopping, and SRP Park, all within walking distance or by bike. Walk in this historic building and you will find comfort and relaxation as you notice the book store and cafe on the main level. Take the secure elevator up to the 3rd floor and you will see hints of yesteryear as you walk the halls. Upon entering #307, you will notice the beautiful wood flooring, stained kitchen cabinets with granite, and pendant lighting over the huge island. Look towards the window that faces West and you will find two closets on either side along with your murphy bed discretly hidden in an Armoire. Next you will find a bathroom and laundry/utility room with brand new washer/dryer. Recent replacements also include new microwave and garbage disposal. Don't Miss Out!!! See it today!!! ***For Owner Occupancy Only***

