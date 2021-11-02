On the hunt for a home in Providence? These houses are on the market

(Providence, RI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Providence than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

35 Falcon Circle, East Greenwich, 02818 4 Beds 3 Baths | $629,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,187 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautifully sited on a lovely 1.02-acres in the heart of the desirable High Hawk neighborhood, this gracious Gambrel enjoys fresh landscaping in the front of the house and a sweeping back yard that's the perfect setting for a pool, play equipment, trampoline, gardens and/or entertaining. With beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a neutral color palette in the recently refreshed formal living and dining rooms, the home lends itself to a traditional or contemporary aesthetic. An expansive eat-in kitchen offers a peninsula, two pantry closets and an area for a breakfast table and casual dining while a spacious family room adjacent to the two-car garage is highlighted by a brick fireplace wall and opens to a large bi-level deck that leads to the back lawn. A second floor en-suite master is complemented by three additional bedrooms and a full bath on that floor. The spacious walk-out lower level was remodeled in 2018 and offers a library, media/work-out room, office and laundry room. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to own in High Hawk at an affordable price and to personalize the home based on your needs to add even more enjoyment and value.

30 Pleasant View Drive, North Providence, 02904 2 Beds 1 Bath | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Don't miss this charming well maintained ranch home, in convenient North Providence. This home sits on a large corner double lot and features a private fenced in yard. The interior has many updates including gleaming hardwoods and modern kitchen. Unfinished basement offers potential for future expansion.

15 Lyn Court, Cumberland, 02864 4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,723 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CALLING ALL BUYERS!!!!! Come and see the most desirable area in Cumberland Similar To Be Built Brand New Construction. The Name says it all "Hidden Meadow" Development is overlooking the encased beautiful views of scenic woodland and is just seconds from the Reservoir. Hidden nature life at is finest, perfect location for nature lovers. To be BUILT Colonial offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage that sits on .70 acres of land. This home has a Custom Chef's Dream Kitchen, Hardwoods, Sprinkler System, Septic and Well and so much more. This Home is in Northern Cumberland and is in The National Blue Ribbon Community Elementary School District that is being applauded as an exemplary high performing school. Call today to reserve your Home Nestled into this Beautiful Private Setting ~ OFF RESERVOIR RD and HIDDEN MEADOW DRIVE

20 Apple House Drive, Cranston, 02921 3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 908 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Awesome split level in desirable Western Cranston on a spacious corner lot with private backyard! This three bed, two full bath home offers hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with skylights and a large kitchen with tons of storage. Fully finished lower level has a living room with fireplace, full bath with laundry plus a large family room. Brand new roof and deck, central air conditioning and a high efficiency heating system. Large two car garage, parking for eight and a great location. Subject to sellers finding suitable housing. *Shown by appointment*

