Des Moines, IA

Townhomes of Des Moines: See what's on the market

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 5 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) These Des Moines townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Qo8z_0ckJazOf00

9552 Starview Dr, West Des Moines, 50266

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,990 | Townhouse | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in None

The BirminghamD.R. Horton presents the Birmingham, one of our newest, contemporary-style floorplans. In this end unit plan, the main level features an open floor plan, large living space, a convenient half bath for guests, and a spacious dining area that leads into a gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen boasts beautiful quartz countertops and a beautiful kitchen island, perfect for entertaining. Up the stairs, you'll find a bedroom that features a sizeable walk-in closet and a stunning ensuite bathroom which includes a double vanity sink and shower. Also upstairs are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a handy laundry room. This plan is ready for you to call it home! Ask us about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!Available Birmingham Plans in Covenant Cove 9552 Starview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9543 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9556 Crestview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9570 Crestview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9594 Crestview Dr, West Ddes Moines, IA 50266 9598 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9574 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9550 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9536 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9523 Heightsview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9547 Heightsview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9561 Heightsview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9585 Heightsview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266Home Is ConnectedAll D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmE6o_0ckJazOf00

3030 Nw Westwood St, Ankeny, 50023

3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,935 Square Feet | Built in None

The JackD.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents a spectacular twinhome with the Jack. Located in our 36 West community, with access to an exclusive clubhouse, pool, pickleball court, and more, this floor plan presents 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.The main living area offers an open floor plan, with a spacious living room that offers solid surface flooring throughout. The kitchen has a convenient corner pantry for all your cooking storage, quartz countertops, and a lovely kitchen island, perfect for entertaining. The gorgeous main bedroom features a large walk-in closet and full, ensuite bath with a double sink vanity, and is tucked away in the back of the home for valuable privacy. A laundry area is located right off of the garage and the 2nd bedroom is located at the front of the home next to a full bathroom. The finished lower level offers additional living space with a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, living room, and storage room. This plan also comes with all the benefits of new construction! Ask us about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!Available Jack Plans in 36 West 3011 NW Greenwood St, Ankeny, IA 500233015 NW Greenwood St, Ankeny, IA 50023 3003 NW Greenwood St, Ankeny, IA 50023 3007 NW Greenwood St, Ankeny, IA 50023 3019 NW Greenwood St, Ankeny, IA 50023 3023 NW Greenwood St, Ankeny, IA 50023Home Is ConnectedAll D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zs3Sg_0ckJazOf00

2205 Nw 43Rd St, Ankeny, 50023

3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,935 Square Feet | Built in None

The JackD.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents a spectacular twinhome plan with the Jack. This floor plan presents 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.The main living area offers an open floor plan, with a spacious living room that offers solid surface flooring throughout. The kitchen has a convenient corner pantry for all your cooking storage, quartz countertops, and a lovely kitchen island, perfect for entertaining. The gorgeous main bedroom features a large walk-in closet and full, ensuite bath with a double sink vanity, and is tucked away in the back of the home for valuable privacy. A laundry area is located right off of the garage and the 2nd bedroom is located at the front of the home next to a full bathroom. The finished lower level offers additional living space with a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, living room, and storage room. This plan also comes with all the benefits of new construction! Ask us about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!Available Jack Plans in Brinmore Meadows 2117 NW 43rd St, Ankeny, IA 50023 2121 NW 43rd St, Ankeny, IA 50023 4314 NW Sharmin Dr, Ankeny, IA 50023 4322 NW Sharmin Dr, Ankeny, IA 50023 2109 NW 43rd St, Ankeny, IA 50023 2113 NW 43rd St, Ankeny, IA 50023Home Is ConnectedAll D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEjCd_0ckJazOf00

9556 Crestview Dr, West Des Moines, 50266

3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,990 | Townhouse | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in None

The BirminghamD.R. Horton presents the Birmingham, one of our newest, contemporary-style floorplans. In this end unit plan, the main level features an open floor plan, large living space, a convenient half bath for guests, and a spacious dining area that leads into a gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen boasts beautiful quartz countertops and a beautiful kitchen island, perfect for entertaining. Up the stairs, you'll find a bedroom that features a sizeable walk-in closet and a stunning ensuite bathroom which includes a double vanity sink and shower. Also upstairs are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a handy laundry room. This plan is ready for you to call it home! Ask us about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!Available Birmingham Plans in Covenant Cove 9552 Starview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9543 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9556 Crestview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9570 Crestview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9594 Crestview Dr, West Ddes Moines, IA 50266 9598 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9574 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9550 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9536 Capstone Ct, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9523 Heightsview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9547 Heightsview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9561 Heightsview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266 9585 Heightsview Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266Home Is ConnectedAll D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.

Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
ABOUT

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

