Single-family homes for sale in Ocala

Ocala Updates
 5 days ago

(OCALA, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Ocala area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Ocala area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tb83C_0ckJayVw00

446 Spring Lane, Ocala, 34472

2 Beds 2 Baths | $158,500 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Adorable well maintained home. Perfect starter home or for the retired person/couple. Great location. Recently had many trees trimmed, cleaned and removed. Great outdoor space. Offers two screened in lanais-One in front and one in back. Chain link fence around entire house with driveway gate opening.

For open house information, contact Ariel Bruns, Tropic Shores Realty at 352-503-4780

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Citrus County, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RACCFL-807117)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOXna_0ckJayVw00

4540 Se 30Th Court, Ocala, 34480

3 Beds 3 Baths | $610,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,956 Square Feet | Built in 1973

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Beautiful Two Story Custom Farmhouse style pool home boasting over 3,000sf under roof with the perfect wrap around porch. Open remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances and new granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Inside laundry and remodeled half bathroom downstairs off with large office/den. Extra large Living room with real wood burning fireplace and large tile flooring and french doors leading out to the inviting back porch, in-ground pool and pergola. Formal dining area with great view. Property is nicely situated on 1.35 fenced acres with a circular driveway. A HUGE 4-car detached garage perfect for the car enthusiast or home business. Listing agent is the owner.

For open house information, contact Rachael Lietz, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM628089)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wToyK_0ckJayVw00

6139 Se 8Th Ln, Ocala, 34472

4 Beds 4 Baths | $417,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,787 Square Feet | Built in None

This one-story, all concrete block constructed home has a truly open concept plan, featuring a large great room, separate dining room, and well-appointed kitchen with dining area, all overlooking a covered lanai. This single-story plan features two bedrooms at the front of the home thatshare a jack-and-jill full bathroom, as well as a multi-gen living space past the powder bath and laundry room. Bedroom 1 with ensuite bath is located at the back of the home for privacy, offering beautiful views of the backyard. This home also features a 3-car side-load garage.Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

For open house information, contact Debra Cressey - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Ocala

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-34742-347-34742-347420000-0001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6McA_0ckJayVw00

5422 Se Eli Road, Belleview, 34420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in 1978

RARE FIND POOL HOME. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom & WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. Located in prime Belleview, Marion County. This neighborhood is highly sought after. Situated on a Private, maintained lot. This property is a quiet, safe and peaceful sanctuary attracting a variety of bird species. Open kitchen. Welcoming park-like environment. Minutes to Historic Downtown Ocala and The Villages with ample shopping, restaurants and medical centers. Walk to schools. No HOA fees, Low Taxes. Homes in this community are rarely offered, do not let this one get away!

For open house information, contact Jay Guberman, RE/MAX PREMIER REALTY at 352-732-3222

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM623403)

ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

