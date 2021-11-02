Check out these houses for sale in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Looking for a house in Santa Rosa? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

4420 Lahinch Lane, Santa Rosa, 95403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,991 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Don't miss out on this newly built contemporary home nestled between Paradise Ridge Winery and the Fountaingrove Golf and Country Club. Many benefits to living at The Oak in Fountaingrove include private pool and spa access, wine tasting across the way, hill views, and close to all city conveniences. A thoughtfully modified main level floor plan includes built-in cabinetry in the dining area with balcony access, open concept between the living and family rooms, a large kitchen with a walk in pantry, plus a bedroom with access to a full bath for added privacy. Upstairs includes the third bedroom with en suite bath and the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, his and hers closets, and hill views. Significant fire safety measures were incorporated into the build including metal framing, metal pane roofing, stucco exterior, and fire sprinklers. HOA includes insurance, exterior maintenance, ground maintenance, pool, and roof. This home is move in ready and waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Melissa Navarro, W Real Estate at 707-591-0570

301 Green Field Circle, Santa Rosa, 95409 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,155 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Welcome to the peace and tranquility your soul yearns for in a home. Beautifully designed and impeccably kept Japanese-styled gardens, updated kitchen and boasting pride of ownership. Located on an owner maintained and centrally located lot in the Oakmont community. Enjoy all that nearby Annadel, Hood Mountain & Sugarloaf State parks, local wineries, restaurants & attractions, have to offer. Oakmont is an active adult community located in the Sonoma Valley, featuring 3 recreational centers, modern and well-equipped fitness center, swimming pools, tennis, bocce ball, special interest clubs, community garden, nearby hiking and biking trails and so much more. Move-in ready and just waiting for its new owner. This might be 'The One' for you!

For open house information, contact Cheryl Peterson, W Real Estate at 707-537-7653

2680 Brush Creek Road, Santa Rosa, 95404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Looking for that special country property close to town? This is it! Newly listed, spacious 3 bedroom home plus craft/bonus room & 2 full bathrooms. The front spa-like bathroom has been remodeled with all new fixtures, including a deep soaking tub & multiple jet shower. Detached from the home is a private office with a view of the beautiful backyard koi pond. Newer carpeting in the living room/dining room area; hardwood floors in the entry, hallway and bedrooms. Great open kitchen with granite countertops & double French doors that open up onto the deck. Perfect for entertaining! There's plenty of room to create your own private sanctuary on this .49 acre lot, complete with two deck areas, a variety of fruit trees, an organic vegetable/herb garden, rose garden, koi pond with waterfall, & even a little coop with friendly chickens, providing fresh, organic eggs every morning! Close to downtown yet peacefully tranquil & relaxing. This piece of wine country heaven is a must-see!

For open house information, contact The Wine Country Home Team, NextHome Wine Country Premier at 707-703-1771

2325 Brompton Avenue, Santa Rosa, 95403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,649 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Move right into this beautifully updated light & bright NW Santa Rosa home. With 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 1,649 square feet, cathedral ceilings, and large windows to bring in natural light, this is one you won't want to miss. Entertaining is easy with the bright, open floor plan with great flow to the back yard. The remodeled kitchen features quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and large island. Upstairs you'll find a large main suite with attached spa-like bathroom and two closets including beautiful built-in wood cabinetry, laundry closet, 2 good sized bedrooms & full bath. Dual zone HVAC system & beautiful landscaping in front and back round out the home's amazing features.

For open house information, contact Ernest Berghof, Berghof Realty at 707-480-4800