Take a look at these homes for sale in Oxnard

(Oxnard, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oxnard. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2051 Sweetland Street, Oxnard, 93033 4 Beds 2 Baths | $698,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 1968

First time buyers, 2nd time home buyers, here is a charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, with 1,879 sq.ft. of living space sitting on 6,100 sq.ft lot size. waiting for you. This home has been redone with upgrades. This is a must see home. Don't miss this opportunity to home ownership at the tip of your fingers.

For open house information, contact John C Villar, Century 21 Everest at 805-815-3577

1693 Paseo Castille, Camarillo, 93010 4 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,231 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Located in Camarillo's gem of a community, Vista Las Posas! This lovely Single Story, Plan 2 Model is ready for you to move in! Highly sought after & rare to find, this lovely home offers 2,231 SQ FT of living space & a 3 car garage. The excellent floor plan boasts 4 full bedrooms and 3 large bathrooms. One bedroom with custom shutters & bathroom is located off the front living room making it perfect for overnight guests! Freshly painted interior throughout and partial exterior trim, this single story will check all the boxes for your needs & desires! The front double door entry opens to the formal living and dining rooms with 11ft high ceilings creating an open, spacious, grand feel. Hardwood Oak flooring in the entry, walkway, kitchen & family room. Upgraded ceramic tiling flooring in bathrooms & laundry room with sink & storage. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops. The master suite includes a privacy door to the en-suite, walk-in closet in the bathroom, jacuzzi tub and private water closet. Upgrades include A/C, Updated light fixtures, and faucets, ceiling fans, patio cover, new vinyl fences on both sides of the property in 2018. Light & bright, with a neutral interior design. Located on the only DOUBLE cul-de-sac street, you will enjoy the relaxing afternoon breezes and relaxing setting. The private, lush backyard offers low maintenance living with tree lined & drought tolerant landscaping. If you haven't seen this hidden gem of a Camarillo community tucked around Lokker Park, you don't know what you have been missing! This welcoming neighborhood offers inviting front porches & wide sidewalks for strolls to the expansive 8 Acre Park. Don't let me forget to mention that you will LOVE that there are NO Mello Roos & NO HOA. Call today to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Badner, Realty Executives California Coast at 805-384-0088

2673 Foghorn Cove, Port Hueneme, 93041 3 Beds 3 Baths | $539,900 | Townhouse | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Have you been looking for a spacious townhome near amenities such as the Seabridge Marina, Channel Islands Harbor, and CBC Naval Base? Look no further! This wonderful Marlborough Seaside Village property offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an attached 2-car garage and cozy patio perfect for entertaining friends & family. The master bedroom offers a small balcony perfect for reading a book or enjoying a cup of coffee. Downstairs you will find the living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, a half bath, laundry room, access to attached garage and access to side patio. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Come enjoy the Mediterranean weather Port Hueneme has to offer along with the community pool and spa. The location can't get much better than this with proximity to restaurants, shopping, schools, beaches, marina and naval base. Hurry before this one is gone!

For open house information, contact Saul Aguilar, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-832-7179

1731 Gallatin Place, Oxnard, 93030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $665,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1969

BEAUTIFUL NORTH OXNARD HOME!This bright and open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a spacious corner lot. A lovely galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white wood cabinets and laminate counter tops. Additional features include vaulted ceilings, newly installed carpet and paint, double-pane windows, dual wood/gas burning fireplace and a separate laundry room. The master bedroom is spacious with wall-to-wall closet, walk-in shower, and vanity. Both front and rear yards are irrigated with mature landscaping creating your own oasis. This home comes equipped with an alarm system, solar panels, and two-car attached garage with direct access. Located near schools, shopping, and park.

For open house information, contact Maria Martinez, Century 21 Everest at 805-482-0741