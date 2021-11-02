CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Montgomery: See what’s on the market now

Montgomery Daily
 5 days ago

(Montgomery, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montgomery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yzKi_0ckJavrl00

4056 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, 36109

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Beautiful home in Dalraida with all the charm and character of the 1940's style. NEW ROOF! New interior and exterior paint. New kitchen and laundry area vinyl plank flooring. Lots of updated light fixtures as well. Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Original tile in bathrooms. The exterior is a very large lot with a detached one car garage and a workshop (sold strictly as-is). Lots of potential for a backyard makeover and perfect for entertaining. Many of the major upgrades have already been done but the original charm and historical design left intact. AHS home warranty in place already. Show and sell!

For open house information, contact Carol Andrews, House & Home Real Estate at 334-230-5777

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503473)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044Znj_0ckJavrl00

2176 Young Farm Place, Montgomery, 36106

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house! Split floorplan and 2 car garage! Living area is open to the kitchen. The kitchen features a breakfast area and lots of cabinetry! Bedrooms are nicely sized with carpet. There is a patio in the backyard that is fully fenced.

For open house information, contact Dustin Woodley, Camelot Properties LLC. at 334-517-0557

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-505769)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Pv0T_0ckJavrl00

520 County Downs Road, Montgomery, 36109

4 Beds 3 Baths | $288,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,099 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Priced to sell quickly in beautiful County Downs! A spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool in one of Montgomery's best neighborhoods!! More pics coming soon but this 3100sqft home has a huge kitchen with plenty of counter & cabinet space plus a large living room, den & formal dining room! The bedrooms have plenty of room also with bathrooms connecting to every room. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom while one room has a full bath attached and then of course the master bedroom has a full bath with a walk in closet. The master also has two other walk in closets off of the bedroom. The master bedroom also opens up to the back patio &pool area that is set for entertaining and having some fun in & around the pool! You've got a small back patio and a huge carport you could use for birthday parties or whatever get together you are having! You have access to the pool from the living room, the master bedroom or you can come right off of the carport. This home is a little dated but it's a solid house with an HVAC System under 2 years old & a roof that's under 10 years old. This gives you the opportunity to make this your dream home with a little TLC! Call me today if you would like to view this property!

For open house information, contact Brad Gill, Harris And Atkins Real Estate at 334-495-4000

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-501549)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WggPv_0ckJavrl00

5300 Sienna Circle, Montgomery, 36116

4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,304 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fabulous ONE OWNER, ONE LEVEL, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath with BONUS/RECREATION ROOM!!! The home is absolutely exquisite in the desirable Taylor Lakes Community. Wonderful curb appeal and attention to every detail is found throughout this beautiful home. Interior arched entryways, greet you throughout the home. As you enter, on the left you will be met with your spacious dining area with trey ceilings. The Chef's kitchen has all the bells and whistles! GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances which include gas cooktop, oven with gorgeous oven hood, built in microwave, dishwasher. Huge Pantry, breakfast bar, work island with tons of cabinetry. Breakfast area features fabulous windows overlooking the backyard. Your backyard is framed with a new beautiful fence and you have your perfect place for morning coffee as you enjoy the huge covered porch. The great room has a gas fireplace as well as tons of built-ins. The recreation room off the den, has a L shaped wet bar with refrigerator and its own half bath, perfect for entertaining. The main suite is so luxurious! Very spacious with trey ceilings. The main bath has 2 separate raised vanities, oversized shower, separate tub, built-in storage closet and 2 walk in closets. Beautiful hand scraped wood floors throughout the majority of the home. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge laundry room with built in cabinets just off the double car garage. 2 guest rooms each with walk- in closets are met with their jack-n-jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom is also spacious with its own bath and includes built in cabinetry for extra storage. Absolutely gorgeous home. One of a kind!!! *Walking distance to the amenities. The community has it all, gated entrance, beautiful lakes, community club with two swimming pools, and a fitness center.

For open house information, contact Casey Earnest, Capital Rlty Grp River Region at 334-356-8045

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503074)

See more property details

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Open House#Fitness#The Living Room#House Home Real Estate#Camelot Properties Llc#Jack Jill
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

