CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Single-family homes for sale in Amarillo

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 5 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) Looking for a house in Amarillo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Amarillo listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZM6e_0ckJauz200

4200 Gem Lake Rd, Amarillo, 79106

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,085 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Motivated Seller's! Offering $3000 in closing cost with acceptable offer. So much of this beautiful older West Hills home has been remodeled. You look out to Amarillo Country Club Golf Course. Open remodeled kitchen and dining area with fireplace, large living area, 3 bedroom and 2 remodeled bathrooms with large shower in master. Pictures coming in a couple days. Roof replaced Jan 2021 with Class 4, Garage doors replaced 2021, newer windows, siding and so much more! Sewer line replaced Jan 2021. Dishwasher replaced Feb 2021. Don't Miss this Beautiful Home!

For open house information, contact Pamela Vaughn, Lyons Realty at 806-358-3900

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6042)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBHr1_0ckJauz200

1418 35Th Ave, Amarillo, 79109

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,721 Square Feet | Built in 1952

CALLING ALL FIXER UPPER LOVERS! With a little TLC, this all electric & updated Wolflin gem is ready for YOU! From the moment you walk in, the living room is inviting with a stone, wood burning fireplace & a beautiful cedar mantle. Kitchen has tons of storage! Two great size guest bedrooms. Guest bath offers a jetted tub. The master bedroom has no lack in space! You will enjoy this relaxing oasis with french doors that open up to backyard deck & the beautiful master bath has a garden tub, granite counter tops, and a custom walk in closet! Home is wired for surround sound in living room & master bedroom. Updated storm windows. Backyard has 8' privacy fence! Home has extra, decked storage in garage, 2 refrigerators, washer/dryer, additional storage building in backyard & a POOL! Don't miss ou

For open house information, contact Mirna Fewell, MGroup at 806-680-6456

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6318)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3838me_0ckJauz200

1908 Manhattan, Amarillo, 79103

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Ownership pride is felt throughout this 3 bedroom 1 bath home. The kitchen features double ovens, a new dishwasher, freshly painted cabinets, and a new stainless steel sink. The bathroom is equipped with a jetted tub and double sinks. Enjoy minimal maintenance with metal siding. New gas line was installed from the house to the alley per the sellers. New back fence with metal poles. Storage building and dog run. Huge backyard with plenty of room for a shop. Quiet neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Bergundi Thurman, RE/MAX Town & Country II at 806-656-3047

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6776)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZ7gX_0ckJauz200

6701 Arroyo Dr, Amarillo, 79108

3 Beds 2 Baths | $141,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Very nice location on this quiet street in River Road. This home is being sold as! Come to this home to put your own personal touches in! It needs a bit of updating, but a great house!

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Riley, Addresses of Amarillo, REALTORS(r) at 806-350-7856

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6791)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Amarillo, TX
Business
Amarillo, TX
Real Estate
City
Amarillo, TX
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Realtors#Open House#Motivated Seller#Lyons Realty#Tlc#Wolflin#French#Backyard
Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
355
Followers
561
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy