Single-family homes for sale in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Looking for a house in Amarillo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Amarillo listings:

4200 Gem Lake Rd, Amarillo, 79106 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,085 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Motivated Seller's! Offering $3000 in closing cost with acceptable offer. So much of this beautiful older West Hills home has been remodeled. You look out to Amarillo Country Club Golf Course. Open remodeled kitchen and dining area with fireplace, large living area, 3 bedroom and 2 remodeled bathrooms with large shower in master. Pictures coming in a couple days. Roof replaced Jan 2021 with Class 4, Garage doors replaced 2021, newer windows, siding and so much more! Sewer line replaced Jan 2021. Dishwasher replaced Feb 2021. Don't Miss this Beautiful Home!

For open house information, contact Pamela Vaughn, Lyons Realty at 806-358-3900

1418 35Th Ave, Amarillo, 79109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,721 Square Feet | Built in 1952

CALLING ALL FIXER UPPER LOVERS! With a little TLC, this all electric & updated Wolflin gem is ready for YOU! From the moment you walk in, the living room is inviting with a stone, wood burning fireplace & a beautiful cedar mantle. Kitchen has tons of storage! Two great size guest bedrooms. Guest bath offers a jetted tub. The master bedroom has no lack in space! You will enjoy this relaxing oasis with french doors that open up to backyard deck & the beautiful master bath has a garden tub, granite counter tops, and a custom walk in closet! Home is wired for surround sound in living room & master bedroom. Updated storm windows. Backyard has 8' privacy fence! Home has extra, decked storage in garage, 2 refrigerators, washer/dryer, additional storage building in backyard & a POOL! Don't miss ou

For open house information, contact Mirna Fewell, MGroup at 806-680-6456

1908 Manhattan, Amarillo, 79103 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Ownership pride is felt throughout this 3 bedroom 1 bath home. The kitchen features double ovens, a new dishwasher, freshly painted cabinets, and a new stainless steel sink. The bathroom is equipped with a jetted tub and double sinks. Enjoy minimal maintenance with metal siding. New gas line was installed from the house to the alley per the sellers. New back fence with metal poles. Storage building and dog run. Huge backyard with plenty of room for a shop. Quiet neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Bergundi Thurman, RE/MAX Town & Country II at 806-656-3047

6701 Arroyo Dr, Amarillo, 79108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $141,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Very nice location on this quiet street in River Road. This home is being sold as! Come to this home to put your own personal touches in! It needs a bit of updating, but a great house!

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Riley, Addresses of Amarillo, REALTORS(r) at 806-350-7856