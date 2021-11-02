Urban living in Sarasota without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(SARASOTA, FL) These Sarasota townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

974 N Beneva Road, Sarasota, 34232 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Townhouse | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Sarasota townhouse being sold TURNKEY FURNISHED and is move in ready! It's centrally located and just minutes to Downtown Sarasota. This small community is maintenance free with a community pool and tennis court. The unit is a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, end unit with an enclosed lanai, allowing for loads of natural light throughout. Extra large storage room upstairs that could be used for an addition bedroom and storage closest downstairs. There are two assigned parking spots, one is a covered and one uncovered. Newer roof an exterior painted. The Glen is the perfect location close UTC Mall, area golf courses, beaches, Benderson Park, and easy access to I-75. HOA fees include - Cable TV, Common Area Taxes, Community Pool, Escrow Reserves Fund, Fidelity Bond, Maintenance Exterior, Maintenance Grounds, Maintenance Repairs, Pest Control, Sewer, Trash, Water, Roof, Exterior painting. Recently all plumbing stacks have been replaced by HOA.

244 Amherst Avenue, Sarasota, 34232 4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,000 | Townhouse | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to the nicest unit in Fairway Oaks !!! 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in the center of Sarasota. Whole unit was remodeled 3 months ago including whole kitchen with quartz countertops and bathrooms, new flooring at the ground level. Newer water heater and A/C unit and duct work and insulation. ( All done 3 years ago ) Large dining room, and bright great room makes this home move in ready. The home has screened patio/lanai and fenced out-side area. Master bedroom has private large master bathroom and walk-in closet. Fairway Oaks has a community pool and playground.

3510 Spainwood Drive, Sarasota, 34232 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Townhouse | 1,058 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Located in the heart of Sarasota this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has all the bells and whistles and is truly move in ready. If you are looking to entertain friends and family this is the home for you! This home has an open layout with luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main areas making the transition from room to room feel seamless. Get ready to host dinner parties in your new kitchen with soft close shaker cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Do not worry about the warm summer months as this home has a NEW AC! Roof 2019. Close to Siesta Key beach, St. Armand's circle and local dining spots. This home will not last long!

1229 Grantham Drive, Sarasota, 34234 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Townhouse | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Professionally designed and decorated 3-bedroom model townhome for sale in Sarasota, Florida! The Kendall townhome features an open and welcoming living area, along with outdoor living space on the covered front porch and a covered lanai with a storage closet. Upstairs, relax in the large master suite with a walk-in closet, linen closet, and en-suite bathroom with dual vanities and a tiled shower. Two large secondary bedrooms share a convenient hall bath with dual vanities and an enclosed tub and toilet. This townhome includes many luxurious finishes and convenient move-in ready features: Gourmet kitchen with: Granite countertops Espresso birch wood cabinets with crown moulding and decorative knobs/pulls Stainless steel under-mount sink Pull-down faucet Samsung stainless steel appliances smooth-top range Over-the-range microwave Quiet-operation dishwasher Side-by-side refrigerator Energy-efficient LED recessed lighting Convenient pantry with tight-mesh shelving 18-in. ceramic floor tile in kitchen, foyer, laundry room, and bathrooms Mohawk stain-resistant carpet in the great room, bedrooms, and stairway Downstairs powder room for guests Built-in storage space throughout Custom-fit 2-in. faux wood window blinds Samsung full-size washer and dryer, located upstairs conveniently near the bedrooms Ceiling fan and cable pre-wires in throughout 1-car garage with opener Architectural shingles with limited-lifetime warranty St. Augustine sod and Florida-friendly landscaping with irrigation system - Lawn maintenance provided by the HOA! ... and much more! Save on utilities with energy-efficient R-30 ceiling insulation, foam-injected block insulation, double-pane Low-E windows, and a programmable thermostat. For more information on how you can own this luxurious new townhome in Sarasota, call or email us today! Furnishings and decor do convey!

