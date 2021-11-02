Fort Myers-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fort Myers, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Myers. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4586 Trawler Ct, Fort Myers, 33919 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Condominium | 1,403 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Top floor Penthouse tucked in and away in a quiet cul-de-sac....views of the 12,13 fairways and lakes. Eastern exposure, hurricane screens, new hot water heater, a/c, carpet and recently added kitchen appliances. Great layout and close to the community pool. Well cared for and ready for you.

10471 Via Lombardia Ct, Miromar Lakes, 33913 6 Beds 9 Baths | $5,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,121 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Statement Waterfront Living. Sweeping open lake views provide the backdrop for an extraordinary resort lifestyle in the magical setting of Castelli at Miromar. A gated sanctuary featuring architecturally striking interiors surrounded with transcendent outdoor living space. Classic meets contemporary at Via Lombardi. An essence of timelessness is paired with every imaginable modern convenience. A thoughtfully designed open floor plan inspired by the SWFL lifestyle. Live and entertain wrapped in picturesque views from every major room. Welcome guests to a private suite w/patio. Gourmet kitchen w/wine cellar, home theater, formal living/w fireplace, dining room and family room on the main floor flow seamlessly to the beautiful exterior. Ascend the stately staircase to the upper level to find a fully equipped fitness center, office, and 4 additional bedroom suites. Deluxe master features Alhambra style bath, balcony w/ fireplace. Dine alfresco by the pool or escape by boat from your private dock and take in the beauty of 700 miles of freshwater lakes. A majestic grand estate dream home sheltered within the gates of the award-winning amenity rich community of Miromar Lakes.

18155 Baruch Dr, Fort Myers, 33967 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Beautiful 3BR 2BA, 2 Car attached garage, Very clean home in San Carlos Park with no community fees. Open floor plan with volume ceilings. Large backyard on a relaxing creek with tropical bamboo trees and room for a pool, Owners in the process of painting the exterior All appliances remain including washer and dryer. Central location close to FGCU, Coconut Point and Gulf Coast Town Center.

14961 Reflection Key Cir, Fort Myers, 33907 2 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Condominium | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Spectacular move in ready furnished first floor condo. Open floor plan concept that encompasses two spacious bedrooms, a den/office, two bathrooms, private screened in lanai, large kitchen and inviting living room area that is great for entertaining. Many features including newer AC, water heater, fridge & dishwasher along with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, outdoor storage, carport area and SO MUCH MORE. Very meticulously maintained grounds that has a private access to Lakes Park to enjoy trials that lead you to many of the parks amazing amenities. Located in the very demanding area of South Fort Myers and close to multiple beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment areas. This amazing condo is ready for its new owner, investor or 2nd homeowner! Come see today because it will not last long!!!

