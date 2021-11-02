Check out these Syracuse homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Syracuse, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Syracuse than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

112-16 Boston Street, Syracuse, 13206

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Lovely 3 bedroom home located on a dead-end street in Eastwood. Large entrance way as you enter the front door. First floor is open concept with many updates. Over-sized bathroom with sauna on first. vinyl windows. Hard wood floors throughout. Very large double lot. Back yard is fully fenced in with oversized garage located at back of the property. Dry basement. New roof on the front of house back will be completed soon.

8530 Snowshoe Trail, Cicero, 13039

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Bring your tools and make this home your home. Some cosmetic repairs are needed in the living room and basement area. Home is being sold "as-is". Renovated kitchen and upstairs bathroom have been completed. This home has been priced under comparable values for this neighborhood!

308 Duane Street, Syracuse, 13207

3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Property being sold as a package for $289,000 which includes 414 Rowland MLS #S1349143 tax map# 311500-091-000-0006-018-000-0000, 315 Rowland MLS #S1348972 tax map# 311500-092-000-0025-010-000-0000, 308 Duane Street MLS #S1348905 tax map# 311500-088-000-0012-012-000-0000, and 159 Maplehurst Ave MLS #S1348824 tax map# 311500-005-000-0017-007-000-0000, 232 Vann St MLS #S1347681 Tax map#311500-028-000-0011-005-000-0000. Taxes on this listing reflect 308 Duane St only.

511 Bear Street, Syracuse, 13208

3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This three bedroom and two bathroom home has been renovated. Great for investors. Also could be sold with two others. This property receives $1250 rent each month.

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

