Top homes for sale in Savannah

(Savannah, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Savannah than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

162 Little River Drive, Savannah, 31419 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,289 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home! This adorable Southside home is ready for new owners and new memories! This home is ripe for the picking, and is conveniently nestled between the main attractions of Pooler Pkwy and Southside Savannah. It offers laminate flooring in the main living areas as well as in the downstairs bedroom, which can also be used as a den, office or guest bedroom with close access to a full bath; and, two bedrooms upstairs, including the owner's suite that has an extra room attached that is perfect for a nursery, a private owner's lounge, exercise room, or possible 4th bedroom. Bring the pets, the patio set, and the grill master skills... this home has a large, fenced backyard that is ready and waiting to be put to great use!

For open house information, contact Akia K White, Weichert, REALTORS®-Coastal Properties at 843-341-3700

105 E Point Drive, Savannah, 31410 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,675 Square Feet | Built in 1985

BEAUTIFUL, LAKE FRONT HOME WITH IN GROUND POOL AND GUEST HOUSE/MOTHER IN LAW SUITE LOCATED ON TALAHI ISLAND. DON'T LET THIS GEM OF A PROPERTY GET AWAY-MAIN HOUSE OFFERS TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, A LARGE MASTER SUITE OVERLOOKING POOL AND LAKE, TWO AND A HALF BATHS WITH A LITTLE OVER 2,000 SQUARE FEET, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, WOOD FLOORS, GAS FIREPLACE IN LARGE FAMILY ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, TOTALLY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GAS STOVE, DOUBLE OVEN, BREAKFAST BAR AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE BACK DECK LEADS YOU TO YOUR OWN AMAZING BACKYARD OASIS WITH INGROUND POOL, BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW WHERE YOU CAN FISH OR SWIM FROM YOUR FANTASTIC DOCK! DETACHED STRUCTURE WITH OVER 600 SQUARE FEET BOASTS A KITCHENETTE, LIVING AREA/BEDROOM AREA, FULL BATH AND A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET-THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS FOR THIS SPACE. THIS PROPERTY HAS IT ALL SO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!

For open house information, contact Vanessa W Barger, ERA Southeast Coastal at 912-927-1088

12603 Golf Club Drive, Savannah, 31419 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Quality built 1960's brick ranch close to La Vida Golf Club and ready for your personal touches to make it the perfect home. Windsor Forest is Conveniently located close to Saint Joseph's Hospital, Georgia Southern Campus and minutes from malls, parkways and access to all Savannah has to offer.

For open house information, contact Quintin Cowart, ASR,ABR,CRS,DPP,e-Pro,GRI,SRES, Engel & Volkers Savannah at 912-238-0874

90 Gateway Drive, Pooler, 31322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,262 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome to The Gates. Located in one of Pooler's most desired neighborhoods, this one-level home with a bonus room is perfectly situated on a lagoon at the end of a quiet street. The kitchen has all stainless appliances and a very large open breakfast room. The primary bedroom has two closets and a private bathroom with double vanities, garden tub, and a separate shower. Neighorhood amenities include pool, clubhouse, and playground. Easy access to I-16, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

For open house information, contact Sharon M Brookshire, Redfin Corporation at 404-800-3623