Urban living in Shreveport without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(SHREVEPORT, LA) If you’re on the market for a home in Shreveport, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

3634 Greenacres Place Drive, Bossier City, 71111 2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Townhouse | 1,361 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Cute, move-in ready townhome in North Bossier. Close to all the best shopping and restaurants in town. The interior has been updated with new paint and flooring. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space and stainless appliances. Large living area has a cozy fireplace. Two large bedrooms with private bathrooms. New roof, Inside air handler, and hot water heater.

For open house information, contact Jeff Koeppen, 318 Real Estate L.L.C. at 318-200-0552

31 Tealwood, Shreveport, 71104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Townhouse | 1,962 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This updated Townhome is everything that you could possibly want! Fabulous Open Floorplan, beautiful neutral colors throughout, attached garage and STEPS away from the Community Pool!! Other features include hardwood flooring in the living areas, Gorgeous White Kitchen, a Downstairs Powder Room and Laundry Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Shreveport. The home has been meticulously cared for. Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Susannah Hodges, Susannah Hodges, LLC at 318-505-2875

4111 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71119 2 Beds 2 Baths | $92,000 | Townhouse | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Come enjoy this cozy two bedroom one and a half bath right next to the Bill Cockrell Center on Pines Rd. Wood burning fireplace for family gatherings! Good sized bedrooms with vaulted ceiling in master. Enjoy access to the community center, pool, and park. Interstate(I-20), library, grocery stores, post office, and restaurants all nearby! It even has outside storage! Schedule your showing today! (professional pictures coming soon!)

For open house information, contact Gaynell Victoriano, EXP Realty, LLC at 337-522-7554

9201 Green Forest Road, Shreveport, 71118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Townhouse | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Enjoy this spacious townhome with lots of parking space, large bedrooms, and yard space.

For open house information, contact Dianna Jones, Summit Executive Realty at 318-747-3117